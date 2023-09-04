Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Miley Cyrus has looked back on an old photo from 2009 that she claimed made her sexuality seem obvious.

The 30-year-old singer discussed the photo in question during a recent episode of her “Used To Be Young” series on TikTok, in which she looks back on important moments throughout her career. In the 31 August episode – released in honour of her newest single, “Used To Be Young” – she reflected on a photo of herself, Emily Osment, Taylor Swift, and Demi Lovato.

The photo featured most of the celebrities in red carpet attire, while Cyrus is sporting sweatpants, a fuzzy cardigan, and boots. The singer joked: “If you guys didn’t know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don’t know what’s wrong with you.”

According to Cyrus, the photo is now a meme titled, “Be the Miley of your friend group.”

“Hello,” she continued “Look at them. I literally think we were leaving the Grammys to go to the Cheesecake Factory. These are some classy ladies,” she said.

However, E News! reported the event was actually the red carpet premiere of Hannah Montana: The Movie, where Cyrus was originally wearing a turquoise fringed dress, leather jacket and heeled boots.

In 2016, the singer came out as pansexual and spoke about her sexual identity in an interview with Variety.

"Once I understood my gender more, which was unassigned, then I understood my sexuality more. I was like, ‘Oh — that’s why I don’t feel straight and I don’t feel gay. It’s because I’m not,’” she told the outlet.

Viewers ended up relating to Cyrus’s trip down memory lane, while pointing out how “iconic” the former Disney star was. “Imagine being the server at that Cheesecake Factory that day,” one person commented.

“Y’all were leaving the Hannah Montana movie premiere btw - you in sweats after your own movie premiere is iconic,” another comment read.

The TikTok was part 19 of the singer’s “Used To Be Young” series. In another part, she reflected on the controversy surrounding her 2008 cover for Vanity Fair, where she posed in only a white sheet.

Cyrus explained that she loved doing the photoshoot, although it was met with criticism soon after its release.

“Everybody knows the controversy of the photo, but they don’t really know the behind-the-scenes, which is always much more meaningful,” she said. Along with the photo of Cyrus, then 15, draped in a sheet, the 2008 photoshoot - captured by photographer Annie Leibovitz - included snaps of the actor with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

During the “Used to Be Young” episode, Cyrus went on to praise Leibovitz, while also recalling the sweet moment that another one of her family members helped take the photos.

“My little sister Noah [Cyrus] was sitting on Annie’s lap and actually pushing the button of the camera taking the pictures,” she said. “My family was on set.”

“This was the first time I ever wore red lipstick because Pati Dubroff, who did my makeup, thought that that would be another element that would divide me from (my TV character) Hannah Montana,” she explained.