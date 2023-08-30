Miley Cyrus describes gruelling hours she endured as child star

Miley Cyrus has recalled how she would work gruelling 12-hour days as a child star.

The singer, 30, shot to fame as the lead role on Disney Channel's Hannah Montana when she was 13 years old.

For the latest edition of her “Used to Be Young” TikTok video series, the star described a typical work day from that time period.

Cyrus described how she would wake up at 5:30am to have her makeup done for interviews that started at 7:15am and ended at 615pm, with a magazine photoshoot in the middle of the day.

The next day, she worked from 7am to 7:30pm before flying back home.