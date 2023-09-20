Demi Lovato says she feels ‘most confident’ when she’s having sex

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Demi Lovato has revealed when she feels the most confident about herself: in the bedroom.

In a two-part episode of the LadyGang podcast released on Tuesday, the “Confident” singer - who uses she/they pronouns - admitted that she feels at her best when she’s having sex. “I feel the most confident when I’m having sex,” Lovato said in part two of the podcast.

“‘Cause you’re so present that you’re not thinking about what is actually like… what clouds your judgment throughout the rest of the day, or at least that’s how it is for me. It’s not that way for everybody,” she shared.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 31, is currently dating musician Jutes. Last year, Lovato revealed that she is in a “happy and healthy” relationship with the indie rock singer. “It’s a really happy and healthy relationship,” a source told People at the time. “He’s a super great guy.”

The pair met while collaborating on her eighth studio album Holy Fvck, which was released in August 2022. However, Lovato admitted in part one of the LadyGang podcast that she was nervous when she first met her soon-to-be boyfriend.

“The way that I met my boyfriend was actually in a session,” the Disney Channel alum told podcast co-hosts Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek. “He is a musician himself, but he also co-writes on other people’s music. So he came into the session and I literally was like: ‘Who is this guy?’”

She recalled: “I texted my friends and was like: ‘Oh my God, the hottest guy just walked in. I am so nervous. I don’t know what to do with myself.’”

While the “Cool for the Summer” singer and the musician have been in a relationship for one year, it took “a couple of months” for things to become romantic between the two, as their relationship was initially rooted in friendship.

“He was just so focused on the music,” Lovato said. “So we were friends for a while and then told each other how we felt.”

Lovato also credited starting out as friends as the foundation for their relationship, and the reason why she and Jutes have lasted one year. “I’ve dealt with that in the past of people having different motives and it’s just such a letdown,” she explained. “So I think when you’re able to build that friendship with someone, the trust is there that you don’t really always get when you first start dating somebody. Dating can be scary.”

Last August, Jutes celebrated Lovato’s birthday with a sweet tribute posted to Instagram. “Happy birthday to my best friend,” he captioned a slideshow of photos and videos of the couple from the past year. “You’re obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it. But more importantly you’re weird af and u make me cry laughing.”

He continued: “I didn’t know the perfect person existed until I met u. But now that I do, I’m gunna spend the rest of my life protecting u and doing whatever I can to squeeze another smile n belly laugh outta u. I couldn’t be more proud to call u my baby. Hope u have the best bday ever [sic] I love u.”

In the comment section, the “La La Land” singer wrote back: “Oh my God.. BABY!!! This is the sweetest ****ing caption!! You make my life infinitely better and I don’t know what I would do without you. Thank you for making this day so special, for being the best boyfriend in the universe and for making my dreams come true by falling in love with the perfect human and finding my soulmate. I am so beyond lucky to have you. Thank you baby. I love you.”

She previously called off her engagement to actor Max Ehrich in September 2020. Lovato, who came out as non-binary in May 2021, later revealed that the end of her engagement helped her realise how “queer” she really is.

Lovato was also in a relationship with That 70’s Show star Wilmer Valderama from 2010 to 2016. The two began dating when she was 17 years old and he was 29. She recently turned heads with the hit track “29” off her album Holy Fvck, which seemingly referenced their 12-year age gap.