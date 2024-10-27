Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Demi Lovato has shared a heartfelt tribute to her baby niece who died shortly after being born.

Lovato’s younger sister, the actor Madison De La Garza, announced on Saturday (26 October) that her first child had died following an emergency c-section last month.

“On the evening of September 27th, after an emergency c-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first and last time,” the 22-year-old wrote online. “Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl.”

Lovato and their family members sent love and support to the Desperate Housewives actor, who first announced in early September that she and her boyfriend Ryan Mitchell were expecting a baby together.

“I love you so much Xiomara,” Lovato wrote in a tribute shared on Instagram. “An angel in every sense of the word. I’ll be your auntie forever.”

In a separate post shared on her Instagram Stories, Lovato wrote: “RIP to my beautiful, perfect niece Xiomara. I’m so grateful I got to hold you. I’lI forever be your auntie.” Lovato tagged her sister, writing: “I love you so much.”

Their sister, Dallas Lovato, shared a poem in the comments of Madison’s post.

She wrote: “Baby girl Xiomara, I miss you everyday. I’ll take good care of your mom, so you can fly away. Watch over us and guide us and give us little signs. One day we’ll come and see you, it just might take some time.”

Dallas continued: “Not a single day will pass without you in our hearts. I wish we got more time together before you had to depart. So have fun in your new world, the one we cannot see. Because every breath I take, I’ll be taking one for z.”

Demi’s fiancé, Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, also sent his support to Madison, commenting: “I love you so much. Rest easy baby angel Xiomara.”

Madison’s cousin, Cruel Summer star Braeden De La Garza, wrote: “I love you. Rest in peace baby xo.”

Their mother, Dianna De La Garza, wrote that the love she felt for Xiomara was something “you can’t explain in words”.

“They say when you meet your grandchild for the first time, you feel a love that you can’t explain in words. I felt that love and I will feel it til the day I die,” she wrote. “I love you my sweet granddaughter Xiomara. Thank you for making me a REAL ‘Grandma D.’”

Madison is the youngest of Demi’s three sisters and is best known for playing Juanita Solis on Desperate Housewives, the daughter of Eva Longoria’s character.

She announced her pregnancy in September. “Oh Ryan, how I love you,” Madison captioned the post. “Thank you for making all of my dreams come true. Baby Mitchell 10.24.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands on 0808 164 3332 or email helpline@sands.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and until 9.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

You can also find bereavement support at The Lullaby Trust by calling 0808 802 6868 or emailing support@lullabytrust.org.uk.

To contact Petals to enquire about the charity’s counselling services, you can call 0300 688 0068 or email counselling@petalscharity.org.