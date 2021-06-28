Demi Lovato has opened up about their experience coming out as non-binary, with the singer revealing they are grateful for all those who have embraced their preferred pronouns.

The 28-year-old reflected on their journey during an interview for YouTube Pride 2021, where they said that they had actually come out to friends and family last year, but decided to make it public this year because they wanted to share their truth with the world.

“I actually had come out to loved ones and friends last year, but this year I made it public. I felt it was really important for me to share that with the world,” Lovato said. “I’ve been so open and honest with my truth to my fans. I felt holding it any longer just didn’t feel right, and I wanted to share my truth with the world.”

According to Lovato, since embracing their identity, “most people” have been “wonderful,” as the singer noted that that is the “reality of coming out”.

“People have been… well, most people have been so wonderful,” they said, adding: “And that’s the reality of coming out.”

However, according to Lovato, their family and loved ones have made a lot of progress since they shared their decision to use gender-neutral pronouns, with Lovato explaining that they are “grateful for the progress” that family members, team members and friends have made to be accepting.

Lovato also said that they “love the conversation” their decision to use gender-neutral pronouns has “begun to spark,” acknowledging that it’s really important.

“So I have officially changed my pronouns to they/them, and I feel better than ever,” Lovato concluded.

The Heart Attack singer shared that they are non-binary in a video posted on 19 May, in which they also revealed their decision to change their pronouns.

At the time, Lovato said that they felt this “best represents the fluidity that I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering”.