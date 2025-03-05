Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Denise Richards has shared why she and husband Aaron Phypers won’t ever “get divorced,” even if they “hate each other.”

The 54-year-old actor made the candid statement about her relationship with Phypers, whom she has been married to since 2018, during Wednesday’s premiere of her Bravo show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

During her conversation with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate Camille Grammer, she reflected on getting a divorce from Charlie Sheen in 2006 after their four years of marriage.

Richards indicated that she and Grammer, whom she first met 20 years ago, experienced similar painful divorces.

Camille was “married to her ex, Kelsey [Grammer], and I was married to Charlie [Sheen]. At the time, her husband and Charlie, they would always be up against each other at every single award show because Frazier and Two and a Half Men were on at the same time,” Richards recalled.

She addressed the scrutiny she and Sheen were subjected to during their public breakup, recounting suffering from the “judgment from other people and being made out to be this awful woman.”

Grammer then claimed that following the divorces she and Richards went through, they got “tossed to the curb.” Richards responded that she’ll make certain her second marriage works out no matter what.

“I’ll never get divorced again, even if we hate each other,” said The World is Not Enough star .

Denise Richards says she’s never getting divorced again years after her split with actor Charlie Sheen ( Bravo )

The episode then cut to Richards and Phypers doing a confessional interview, where the actor revealed: “It’s not easy being married to me.”

Phyers agreed with the statement, emphasizing that his wife was the one who said it first. “No, I know that!” she interjected. “On many levels, it’s not easy.”

Phypers, however, made it clear that he’s sticking by his wife’s side and noted that he has never separated from her.

“Yeah I’m never getting divorced again,” Richards reiterated. “Even if we hate each other. I’m not going to f***ing get divorced.”

Phypers said that if necessary, he and his wife could just “get different homes.” However, he remained confident that they were “not gonna hate each other” throughout their marriage,” which Richards agreed with.

Richards and Phypers first tied the knot in 2018 in an impromptu ceremony. Richards split almost two decades ago from Sheen, with whom she shares two daughters — Sami, 20, and Lola, 19. The reality star also has a 13-year-old adopted daughter, Eloise.

The actor has previously spoken out about getting divorced.

During an appearance on the Divorced Not Dead podcast in 2022, Richards opened up about choosing to end her marriage with Sheen, saying that she “felt guilty for splitting up the family unit.”

Richards added that she wouldn’t want her daughters married to someone like Sheen, which pushed her to make the decision.

“I said to myself, ‘Would I want my daughters married to this man?’ No offense to him but I think he would take that and understand what I’m saying, and that’s when I was like, ‘Well, why am I accepting this?’” she explained.

During the premiere of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, she opened up about her family’s living situations, as they have a total of four homes.

“I don't live in our house,” she said. “Aaron's mom and dad and his brother, they were gonna stay for a few months; It's been over three years.”

Richards said that because she has “needed some space,” she ended up renting three townhouses.

“One's an office, one's a studio, one's for Lola and Eloise and for us to sleep in. And then when Aaron and I want privacy, then we sleep in the studio. So, we're all over the place,” she explained.