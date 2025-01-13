Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dennis Quaid says that “many of his friends” have lost their homes amid the devastating wildfires that continue to tear through several neighborhoods in Southern California.

The 70-year-old Reagan actor, who lives in the Brentwood area of the city, discussed the catastrophic blazes with NBC 4 Los Angeles.

“We’ve had it lucky,” Quaid said of him and his wife Laura Savoie. “I’ve have so many friends who have lost (homes). My agent, he lost both of his houses, and another good friend over at Palisades had just moved into a house and was renting the other one. He lost both of them.

“What do you do, just to rebuild?” he questioned. “You start thinking about how long it takes to put a house together and then you can’t really hold it in your mind.”

The Substance star and Savoie, 34, were fortunate in that their Brentwood home was just “on the edge of the first evacuation zone” when the Palisades fire, which has now destroyed over 5,000 structures, erupted.

Dennis Quaid opens up about having friends who’ve lost their homes in the Los Angeles fire ( Getty )

Remembering when they woke up to a “plume of smoke” on January 8, Quaid said: “That was a real exciting day as far as here in the Palisades.

“It came within 150 yards of the house and these guys with their planes came down and put that retardant down there,” he continued. “And those helicopter pilots, they’re incredible, what they do.

“And I can’t say enough about the firefighters and the first responders in this town. We got some good ones, good people here,” The Parent Trap lead went on, emotion bubbling up in him. “We’re fighting as hard as we can to save our city. Gosh, I never thought I’d say that. But that’s what’s going on.”

In total, the fires — Palisades, Eaton, Sunset, Hurst, and Lidia — that were fueled by the Santa Ana winds have left at least 11 people dead and demolished over 10,000 structures.

Billy Crystal, Adam Brody, Paris Hilton, and Miles Teller are among the celebrities who’s homes have burned down.

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles lost her home in Malibu. Yesterday (January 10), she took to Instagram to mourn the property that had always brought her peace and happiness.

“This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow on the water in Malibu,” Knowles wrote next to a video of her ocean view from the house. “It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred Happy Place. Now it is gone!!”

While many A-listers have reported heartbreaking news about their wrecked homes, others such as Jamie Lee Curtis and Ben Affleck were lucky their properties came out unscathed.