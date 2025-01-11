LA fires latest: Newsom calls for investigation into fire hydrant failures as death toll rises to 11
Palisades and Eaton fires continue to rage with more than 35,000 acres burned
California Governor Gavin Newsom called for an investigation Friday into Los Angeles County’s fire hydrant and other water failures as officials continued battling stubborn blazes eating up more than 35,000 acres and the death toll hit 11.
Some hydrants in the Palisades were unusable earlier this week and reservoir water was reportedly not available, impairing the effort to protect homes. Newsom has called on county officials to investigate the matter and compile a report.
“The ongoing reports of loss of water pressure to some local fire hydrants during the fires and the reported unavailability of water supplies from the Santa Ynez Reservoir are deeply troubling to me and to the community,” Newsom said in a letter addressed to Los Angeles Department of Water and Power CEO and Chief Engineer Janisse Quiñones and L.A. County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella.
Winds were set to calm between Friday and Saturday, although strong gusts were still reported. Winds are predicted to return Sunday and next week, with the death toll from the current fires expected to climb in the coming days, officials said.
Firefighters and residents have been injured in the life-threatening outbreak, which continued to force evacuation orders and warning for some 153,000 people.
There are six active large wildfires throughout Los Angeles County. The Palisades and Eaton fires are the most destructive in the state’s history. Both are less than 10 percent contained.
Officials gave an update on the Eaton Fire early Friday afternoon.
“It looks like a war zone. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Kathryn Barger, a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, told reporters.
Winds to 'remain a threat' until next week, Biden says
US president Joe Biden said the threat of powerful winds driving the spread of fires in California could remain until next week, though they are dying down from the levels seen earlier in the week.
Hurricane-strength Santa Ana winds caused the raging wildfires to spread rapidly through Los Angeles.
Earlier the @VP and I received a briefing from @CAgovernor, @MayorOfLA, and @FEMA_Deanne.— President Biden (@POTUS) January 11, 2025
While the winds have died down, we expect they will remain a threat until early next week.
We'll keep working 24/7 to support state and local officials to fully stop these fires. pic.twitter.com/9mrmJhmN23
“While the winds have died down, we expect they will remain a threat until early next week,” the US president posted on X.
“We’ll keep working 24/7 to support state and local officials to fully stop these fires,” he said.
Newsom calls for investigation into the loss of hydrant water pressure and reported unavailability of water supplies from the Santa Ynez Reservoir
Lidia fire 98% contained, Newsom says
California governor Gavin Newsom said the Lidia fire in the community of Acton is 98 per cent contained across its 395 acres.
Cal Fire said the fire’s forward progress had been stopped.
This is an emergency. This isn't about politics — it's about making sure people are alive.— Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 11, 2025
I want the President-elect to visit LA County to understand the magnitude of the devastation we're experiencing right now and how we can be partners in recovery. pic.twitter.com/i1l3jGj322
“I want the president-elect to visit LA County to understand the magnitude of the devastation we’re experiencing right now and how we can be partners in recovery,” Mr Newsom said.
Firefighters continue to battle five large blazes. Here are the stats
LA suburb residents concerned aid will be channeled towards high-profile areas
Residents of Altadena, a racially and economically diverse suburb near Los Angeles, expressed concerns that government resources would be channelled towards high-profile areas like Malibu popular with Hollywood A-Listers.
The suburb’s residents, including Black and Latino families who have lived there for generations, also raised concerns that insurance companies might short-change less affluent households which may not have the means to contest fire claims.
“They’re not going to give you the value of your house ... if they do, you really have to fight for it,” Kay Young, a 63-year-old resident of the suburb, told Reuters.
“You’re going to have some folks who are not going to get as much as they deserve, and some folks who may get more than actually they need,” Inez Moore, a lecturer at California State University whose family home was destroyed in the fires, said.
‘Like a ton of bricks just fell on me’: What we know about victims of ‘most destructive’ fire in LA history
