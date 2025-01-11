Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

LA fires latest: Newsom calls for investigation into fire hydrant failures as death toll rises to 11

Palisades and Eaton fires continue to rage with more than 35,000 acres burned

Julia Musto,James Liddell,Katie Hawkinson,Josh Marcus,Vishwam Sankaran
Saturday 11 January 2025 12:00 GMT
Before and after: Piles of ash line streets in videos showing extent of devastation caused by LA fires

California Governor Gavin Newsom called for an investigation Friday into Los Angeles County’s fire hydrant and other water failures as officials continued battling stubborn blazes eating up more than 35,000 acres and the death toll hit 11.

Some hydrants in the Palisades were unusable earlier this week and reservoir water was reportedly not available, impairing the effort to protect homes. Newsom has called on county officials to investigate the matter and compile a report.

“The ongoing reports of loss of water pressure to some local fire hydrants during the fires and the reported unavailability of water supplies from the Santa Ynez Reservoir are deeply troubling to me and to the community,” Newsom said in a letter addressed to Los Angeles Department of Water and Power CEO and Chief Engineer Janisse Quiñones and L.A. County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella.

Winds were set to calm between Friday and Saturday, although strong gusts were still reported. Winds are predicted to return Sunday and next week, with the death toll from the current fires expected to climb in the coming days, officials said.

Firefighters and residents have been injured in the life-threatening outbreak, which continued to force evacuation orders and warning for some 153,000 people.

There are six active large wildfires throughout Los Angeles County. The Palisades and Eaton fires are the most destructive in the state’s history. Both are less than 10 percent contained.

Officials gave an update on the Eaton Fire early Friday afternoon.

“It looks like a war zone. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Kathryn Barger, a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, told reporters.

Winds to 'remain a threat' until next week, Biden says

US president Joe Biden said the threat of powerful winds driving the spread of fires in California could remain until next week, though they are dying down from the levels seen earlier in the week.

Hurricane-strength Santa Ana winds caused the raging wildfires to spread rapidly through Los Angeles.

“While the winds have died down, we expect they will remain a threat until early next week,” the US president posted on X.

“We’ll keep working 24/7 to support state and local officials to fully stop these fires,” he said.

Vishwam Sankaran11 January 2025 12:00

Newsom calls for investigation into the loss of hydrant water pressure and reported unavailability of water supplies from the Santa Ynez Reservoir

Vishwam Sankaran11 January 2025 11:30

Lidia fire 98% contained, Newsom says

California governor Gavin Newsom said the Lidia fire in the community of Acton is 98 per cent contained across its 395 acres.

Cal Fire said the fire’s forward progress had been stopped.

“I want the president-elect to visit LA County to understand the magnitude of the devastation we’re experiencing right now and how we can be partners in recovery,” Mr Newsom said.

Vishwam Sankaran11 January 2025 11:10

Firefighters continue to battle five large blazes. Here are the stats

Retardant is dropped by air tanker on the Palisades Fire in the outskirts of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on Friday.
Retardant is dropped by air tanker on the Palisades Fire in the outskirts of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on Friday. (AP)
Michelle Del Rey11 January 2025 11:00

LA suburb residents concerned aid will be channeled towards high-profile areas

Residents of Altadena, a racially and economically diverse suburb near Los Angeles, expressed concerns that government resources would be channelled towards high-profile areas like Malibu popular with Hollywood A-Listers.

The suburb’s residents, including Black and Latino families who have lived there for generations, also raised concerns that insurance companies might short-change less affluent households which may not have the means to contest fire claims.

A burned comic strip at the the Saint Mark's School in Altaden
A burned comic strip at the the Saint Mark's School in Altaden (EPA)

“They’re not going to give you the value of your house ... if they do, you really have to fight for it,” Kay Young, a 63-year-old resident of the suburb, told Reuters.

Fruit hangs from a tree in front of a home that was destroyed by the fire
Fruit hangs from a tree in front of a home that was destroyed by the fire (Getty Images)

“You’re going to have some folks who are not going to get as much as they deserve, and some folks who may get more than actually they need,” Inez Moore, a lecturer at California State University whose family home was destroyed in the fires, said.

Vishwam Sankaran11 January 2025 10:23

Officials warn residents to beware of scams

Michelle Del Rey11 January 2025 10:00

‘Like a ton of bricks just fell on me’: What we know about victims of ‘most destructive’ fire in LA history

What we know about the victims of the most destructive fire in LA history

The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner confirmed 10 people have died as a result of the raging fires, with the death toll expected to climb

Michelle Del Rey11 January 2025 09:00

A siege of wildfire: Photos show massive response effort to devastation in LA County area

A person watches from a balcony as a firefighting aircraft drops fire retardant near homes during the Palisades Fire on Friday in Topanga, California. Some affected residents would be let back into affected areas
A person watches from a balcony as a firefighting aircraft drops fire retardant near homes during the Palisades Fire on Friday in Topanga, California. Some affected residents would be let back into affected areas (Getty Images)
Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles on Thursday. Thousands of firefighters were dispatched to tackle multiple large blazes
Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles on Thursday. Thousands of firefighters were dispatched to tackle multiple large blazes (AP)
Danny Robinson (L) and Valerie Robinson (R) sift through the rubble of her family's home that was destroyed by the Eaton Fire on Friday in Altadena, California. More than 7,000 structures were damaged or destroyed by the fire
Danny Robinson (L) and Valerie Robinson (R) sift through the rubble of her family's home that was destroyed by the Eaton Fire on Friday in Altadena, California. More than 7,000 structures were damaged or destroyed by the fire (Getty Images)
A firefighter sets a backburn in front of the advancing Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, California, on Thursday. The Kenneth Fire is 35 percent contained
A firefighter sets a backburn in front of the advancing Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, California, on Thursday. The Kenneth Fire is 35 percent contained (AP)
People arrive at an evacuation center in the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California, on Friday. Evacuation orders were still in place for tens of thousands of residents
People arrive at an evacuation center in the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California, on Friday. Evacuation orders were still in place for tens of thousands of residents (AFP via Getty Images)
Michelle Del Rey11 January 2025 08:00

Evacuation warnings for the Hurst Fire in Sylmar and the Archer Fire in Granda Hills are lifted

Michelle Del Rey11 January 2025 07:00

California National Guard are out on Southern California streets

Michelle Del Rey11 January 2025 06:00

