LA fires live updates: Residents warned to ‘stay on guard’ amid fire-fueling wind gusts as police bust arson, looting suspects
Palisades and Eaton fires continue to rage through southern California as the death toll reaches 25
Forecasters are warning of wind gusts up to 60 mph overnight into Wednesday as the death toll from raging Los Angeles area fires reaches 25.
The Palisades and Eaton fires are now among the most destructive in southern California history. And it’s not over. Officials are warning of wind gusts that could reach 60 mph overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, which could help the blazes grow even larger — and create prime conditions for new fires to start.
“Key message: We are not out of the woods yet,” the Los Angeles National Weather Service warned in a statement. “Please stay on guard for a fast-moving fire. The winds underperformed today, but one more enhancement could happen tomorrow.”
The Palisades Fire has scorched more than 23,000 acres and was 18 percent contained as of Tuesday night. TheEaton Fire, meanwhile, is 35 percent contained after burning more than 14,000 acres.
Los Angeles Police Commander Steve Embrich said Tuesday that the department has arrested at least 14 people in connection with the Palisades Fire, including three arson suspects. Other suspects were arrested for violating curfew, impersonating a firefighter and looting.
Los Angeles County officials are also urging people to evacuate areas where there were evacuation alerts — not just where there were orders.
Nine people have been charged with looting in connection with the Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles, the district attorney has said.
Nathan Hochmann told reporters that among the stolen property was an Emmy award, which was taken from a resident’s home in Altadena by four individuals who were quickly apprehended. Authorities would not be drawn on who the Emmy belongs to.
In another case, two people entered two different houses in the same neighborhood and are facing two counts of first-degree burglary, which could see them get 12 years behind bars. Read on:
Wind gusts up to 60 mph expected overnight into Wednesday
The National Weather Service forecast wind gusts up to 60 mph in the mountains overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
“Key message: We are not out of the woods yet,” the Los Angeles NWS said in a statement. “Please stay on guard for a fast-moving fire. The winds underperformed today, but one more enhancement could happen tonight-tomorrow.”
The Palisades and Eaton fires are among the most destructive in Los Angeles history. At least 25 people are dead and officials are warning residents to stay alert as the fires persist.
Malibu Mayor dispels rumors of permits for re-entry into evacuation zones
Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart dispelled rumors that the city is offering permits to people who want an expedited return to evacuation zones.
“We … need to address and dispel a rumor circulating in the community: there is no permit for expedited re-entry into evacuation zones. Any claims or offers to provide such a permit are false,” Stewart said in a statement Tuesday.
“Many of you are understandably anxious to return to your homes. We hear you, and we are doing everything in our power to make that happen as quickly and safely as possible,” he added. “However, we remain in the midst of an active fire incident.”
Watch: Buckeye Fire helps woman’s cat as she flees from CA fires
Speaker Johnson calls for ‘conditions’ on California wildfire aid
House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested on Monday that lawmakers might attach “conditions” to wildfire aid for California, where blazes in Los Angeles have killed at least 25 and burned hundreds of homes, one of the worst natural disasters in state history.
“I think we’re going to have a serious conversation about that,” Johnson told reporters. “Obviously there has been water resource mismanagement, forest mismanagement, mistakes, all sorts of problems, and it does come down to leadership. It appears to us that state and local leaders were derelict in their duty in many respects. That’s something that has to be factored in.”
Read on:
Palisades fire may be linked to previous blaze in popular hiking area
Officials are probing the area near where a small New Year’s Day fire broke out for clues about what started the deadly Palisades Fire, which has grown since last week to more than 23,000 acres and devastated the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
At the start of the new year, firefighters used a water-dropping helicopter to snuff out a blaze that began a few hours earlier near Skull Rock, a popular hiking destination on the Temescal Ridge trail above the Palisades.
Some residents wonder whether parts of that fire survived and set off the Palisades fire, which began on January 7.
Continue reading:
LAPD arrests at least 14 in connection with Palisades Fire
The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested at least 14 people in connection with the Palisades Fire, including three arson suspects, Commander Steve Embrich said Tuesday.
Others were arrested on suspicion of violating curfew, impersonating a firefighter and looting, among other crimes.
“Looting is not just a crime against property; it also takes away any sense of security from evacuated residents and it will not be tolerated,” Embrich said.
Tyler Perry calls out ‘appalling’ insurance company decisions in wake of LA wildfires
Tyler Perry has criticised insurance company cancellations amid the ongoing catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires raging through Southern California.
Several blazes have destroyed more than 35,000 acres of land across Southern California – the largest being the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire – resulting in the death of 25 people. Several celebrities, including Paris Hilton and When Harry Met Sally star Billy Crystal, have lost their homes.
The American filmmaker and actor shared a message calling out unnamed insurance companies who had either chosen not to renew their policies or to stop writing new ones, especially for high-value homes located in areas of high-risk fire-prone areas.
Read more:
Republican senator says California ‘doesn’t deserve funding’ after devastating wildfires
Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville said that California “doesn’t deserve” any funding for the devastating wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles.
The Alabama senator, a staunch Donald Trump ally, said he didn’t object to sending the state “some money,” but not unless state leaders “change their ways.”
Tuberville joins a growing number of Republicans who have hit out at California’s political leaders for the fires, blaming them partly on “woke policies.”
Read more:
