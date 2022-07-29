Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter may be a hall of fame baseball player, but there’s another title he can add to his resume: girl dad.

Jeter, who is the subject of ESPN’s newest docuseries The Captain, provided an update on his life ever since he retired from the Yankees in 2014. These days, he has his hands tied with being a father to his three daughters: Bella Raine, five; Story Grey, three and a half; and River Rose, seven months.

“The mornings are early,” the 48-year-old baseball player told Extra. “Getting them up – they’re not in school right now – but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons,” he continued. “I’m getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses. So there’s a whole other side to me.”

Although his daughters are aware that Jeter played for the Yankees, they’re still a bit too young to recognise their father’s legacy and impact on the sport. “They know that I played for the Yankees. You know, they see me on TV,” he explained. “But other than that, they have no idea and I like it that way.”

The father of three has been married to his wife Hannah Davis Jeter since 2016. He admitted to Extra that although he respected his teammates who were able to have families while they played, Jeter was more “selfish” during his decades-long career. It wasn’t until after Jeter’s retirement that he got down on one knee and proposed to Hannah in 2015.

“It was all about me and my career and I just wasn’t able to do it, but now it’s the greatest blessing I’ve ever had,” he told the outlet. “You know coming home and they could care less how your day went. Most days, they’re happy to see you. It’s just been a wonderful experience.”

Jeter previously gave fans a glimpse of his life as a girl dad back in September 2021 when he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. During his induction speech, the former Yankee gave a special shoutout to his wife and two eldest daughters, who were all in attendance.

"Hannah, you thought you married into retirement. You didn’t. It didn’t take long for me to get back at it,” Jeter said to his wife in the crowd. At the time, the former shortstop was the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins.

"You’re the strongest person I know, which I’m sure you’re gonna say is required when you’re dealing with me," he continued. "You’re thoughtful, you’re caring, you’ve been an incredible wife and even more amazing mother."

"I couldn’t be luckier. Let me say it again, let me clarify," he said. "I couldn’t be luckier that our paths crossed when they did. I love you so much, and there’s been nothing more fulfilling in my life than building our future and our family together."