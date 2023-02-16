12 ways to transform your bathroom into a spa-inspired space

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s the place we bare all, relax and unwind; a soothing sanctuary where we wash the cares of the day away.

Indeed, turning a bog-standard bathroom into spa-inspired zen zone could even reduce stress, promote relaxation and boost your wellbeing. What’s not to love?

But if your washroom is looking a little lacklustre, your towels are feeling scratchy and the soap dish is dated, here’s how to dazzle up your downtime…

1. Ashley Bathroom Accessories Range: from £2.99 for the Soap Dish, to £4.99 for the Soap Dispenser, and £9.99 for Toilet Brush Holder, The Range

This nifty navy set has boutique hotel written all over it. Especially if you play up the gold detailing with a sunburst mirror in a glam finish.

2. Matthew Williamson Luxury Soft Cotton Towels in Navy, Green and Pink, from £18 to £50, Next

When you want to mirror three favourite colours from a luxurious beach escape – think green swaying palm leaves, pink sand and azure blue skies – these colourways tick all the five-star boxes.

3. Grey Marble Soap Dispenser, £4, Marble Bathroom Duck, £3, Towels from £3, Brown Glass Jar Candle, £3, Black Over Bath Rack, £12, B&M in-store – available from the end of February

Bath racks are a godsend, especially when you want to light a candle, lie back and enjoy a long soak.

4. Christy Renaissance Egg Shell Blue Towels, from £4.20 (Face Cloth, was £6), to £11.20 (Hand Towel, was £16), to £29.40, (Bath Sheet, was £42), Christy

Texture is key with these luxuriously soft towels. Super absorbent with Egyptian cotton in the pile, it will only take a couple of pats to dry your skin.

5. George Natural Bamboo 3 Tier Storage Caddy, £18, George Bamboo Make Up Pad Storage, £6, rest of items from a selection, Direct.asda

The next best thing to a bamboo-themed spa, this caddy feels bang up to date with an artisan, hand-finished feel.

6. Ribbed Pink Bathroom Set, £5, Studio.co.uk – available from the end of February

Pink, pretty and practical – the perfect addition to a bathroom this spring.

7. M&S X Fired Earth Marrakech Collection Towel in Pompeiian Red, from £8 (Guest Towel) to £18 (Bath Towel), to £25.50 (Guest Sheet), Marks & Spencer

With a Middle Eastern vibe, this exotic towel collection will take you one step closer to a souk.

8. Rope Rectangle Basket in White, £5, Marble Mirror, £7, Square Woven Basket in White, £6, Towels from £3, B&M – available from the end of February

These stylish bathroom accessories have the look of luxe without being spendy.

9. Soho Rose Wall Tile, £44.40 per box (covers one square metre), Porcelain Superstore

Trending big time, glossy pink tiles with rich glazing have a bespoke feel, and shimmer like a conch shell. An added bonus, they’ll look just as striking as a splashback, if wall-to-wall tiling isn’t suitable for your space.

10. Southbourne Standing Towel Rail in Beech, £130, other items from a selection, Garden Trading

For resort-style air drying, give your towels a good shake before hanging them on this Scandi-style towel rail. Ideal for bath sheets which need extra space to fluff up.

11. George Trailing Plant in Ceramic Pink Pot, £8, Direct.asda

Create an idyllic indoor oasis with this faux foliage.

12. Wooden Bath Tidy, £60, The White Company

An upscale bath caddy to cradle your hero body products, this one’s handmade from oak – and strong enough to hold a glass of sparkle… or two.