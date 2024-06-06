10 ways to introduce a sun-kissed interiors scheme to your home

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

When you want to set the scene and lighten the mood with a fusion of colour, sometimes the best approach is to fill the home with bold furnishings and a nod to dopamine décor.

After all, vivid hues – from lipstick pinks to brilliant blues, to clashing patterns – evoke thoughts of carefree, lazy days of summer, and inspire a happy go lucky vibe.

Here’s what’s vying for attention on our vivid palette…

1. Donna Wilson Ceramics & Tableware, Bouquet Garni Dinner Plate (top right), £38, Spring Oak Platter (top centre), £75, rest of items from a selection

In the mood for tablescaping and styling some food theatre? The more the merrier with these hand-painted plates inspired by wild flowers and herbs – garnish with bell peppers and pomegranate seeds for maximum impact.

2. Enamel Mug & Coaster Set, £26.10 (x 2), Enamel Happy

With festival season in full swing, this lightweight enamel mug in rose pink has glamping written all over it.

3. Never Regretti Spaghetti Framed Wall Art, £49.50, rest of items from a selection, Oliver Bonas

Eye-catching and playful, this funky wall art proffers just the right combination of inspiration and creative vision.

4. Fine China Wallpaper – Blue & White – Brand McKenzie, £185 per roll, Lime Lace

A feature wall with all the trimmings… enhance a kitchen corner or dining area with these eccentric characters sporting their best attire! Especially if you’re after some wow factor with a VIP guest list – come dine with me.

5. Floral Vivid Vase Reversible Cushion, £28, Elegant Embroidery Reversible Cushion (behind), £35, Joe Browns

Scatter cushions are a designer’s secret weapon and these bold patterns love to play up a neutral chair.

6. Wiggle Side Table, £55, Next

Curvaceous and ever so cute, this wiggle shaped table brings colour and form to any space.

7. French Connection Velvet Sofabed in Zinc Luxe Velvet, £1,599, DFS

If you’re feeling fearless, colour clashing and maximalism works like a dream for interiors, especially with striking seating. This plush velvet sofa with angled arms and generous sized, button-back cushions can be played up with an eclectic array of mosaic style prints to channel some global style.

8. Pink Washable Bettie Floral Rug, from £30 to £150, Next

Pretty as a picture, who wouldn’t want to pad around barefoot on these punchy petals?

9. Habitat 60 Lucinda Metal Garden Bench & Chair – Green & Blue, £185

Celebrating 60 Years of Design, Habitat’s collection of specially commissioned pieces includes this striking metal bench and chair with a lovely light and airy feel – and focal point for sun rooms or patios.

10. Hot Pink 100% Linen Duvet Cover, from £175 (Double), Hot Pink 100% Linen Housewife Pillowcase, £25, rest of items from a selection, Secret Linen Store

When you’re ready to switch out summer whites and introduce something more exciting, this hot, fiery pink bedding packs in plenty of va-va-voom.