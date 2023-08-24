11 budget buys to beautify your space for £40 and less

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Whether it’s a payday treat, self-gifting or some darling décor to refresh and get you in the mood for stress-free styling, it’s funny how little pleasures can pick you up.

From sweet side plates for a bank holiday bake-off, to beautiful bedding, these decos and homewares will make everyday items that more special – and won’t pull at your purse strings…

1. Mini Succulents, £2.50 each, B&M, in-store

The cutest way to green up your work space is with faux flora.

2. IKEA Färgklar 18-Piece Service, Matt Light Pink, £35, IKEA

Pretty in pink, this tableware blends function with flair and can be glammed up with gold cutlery and glass goblets when it’s time to pour the rosé wine.

3. Picture Frame, A6, £2.50, Flying Tiger

Wall art made easy, this pansy print can be switched out for something more dramatic depending on your scheme.

4. Set of 4 Baking Side Plates, £16, Next

Whether it’s home baking or a cupcake platter, these porcelain plates are made for tasty treats.

5. Eternal Bouquet, £6, Flying Tiger

Think a summery tablescape illuminated in sunshine… and these pops of yellow can be placed along the centrepiece.

6. Habitat Mushroom Steel Lamp – Brass, £40, Habitat

This modish mushroom light with satin brass finish loves the spotlight, and will add a little bit of glitz, radiance and shimmer wherever it’s placed.

7. George Tufted Pebble Cushion, £11, (left), Natural Teddy Knot Shaped 3D Cushion, £15, Lilac Chunky Boucle Cushion, £12, (centre), Natural, £12 (to right), rest of items from a selection, Direct.asda

Scatter cushions are a stylist’s favourite feature. Whether it’s breathing new life into a tired sofa or refreshing your colour scheme, you’ll get a lot of bang for your buck with this funky knot shape and luxurious-looking boucle.

8. Habitat 90ml Scented Diffuser – Very Amber, £6.67, Habitat

Decorative diffusers are brilliant for scenting a forgotten corner or guest bathroom, and this one comes in a beaming ceramic bottle you can always use again.

9. SO’HOME Red and Pink Abstract Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set, King, £35, SO’HOME Rainbow Design Cotton Tufted Throw, Grey, £30, La Redoute

It’s not easy to scrimp when you’re dressing a king-size bed, but this showy print is picture perfect. A lavish colour clash of lipstick pink and racy red, style it with the contrasting grey tufted throw for an ultra cool, boutique hotel vibe.

10. Everyday 4-Piece 100% Cotton 450gsm Quick Dry Towel Bale – Saffron, £14, Very

An easy, instant pick-me-up, a bunch of buttercup yellow towels will make your bathroom look as fresh as a meadow. Includes two hand towels and two bath towels.

11. Midi Folding Crate, Dark Pink, £10.50, Daisy Park

If a summer sort-out is on your to-do list, this folding crate is a fun, space saving, storage solution – and stackable if you buy more than one. Holds up to 8kg.