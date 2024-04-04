9 ways to style up your outdoor living space

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

You’ve only got to step outside to know there’s something in the air… namely the beauty of springtime blossom encouraging you to spruce up your outdoor space.

Even more so if the long Easter weekend was the catalyst for cleaning, sweeping and scrubbing down your bijou balcony, princely patio or terrace garden.

And with thoughts turning to outdoor entertaining, chances are you’ve noted what was looking a little tired, potential seating area previously overlooked and renewed passion for enjoying the open air.

Spring refresh, here we come…

1. JYSK Garden Bench UGILT W130 x D35 Hardwood, £99.99

A brilliant styling tool you can build on, nothing beats a garden bench for seating with benefits.

2. Animals Of The Savannah Picnic Bag, £47.50, Melamine Bowls, £9.50 each, Beakers, £7.50 each, Side Plate, £8.50 each, rest of items from a selection, Sophie Allport

Even if you don’t have far to ferry your drinks and serveware, this safari-themed cooler bag and matching melamine sets the mood for escapism and outdoor adventures.

3. M&S Collection Melbourne Garden Egg Chair, Natural, £349, Marks & Spencer

A chair for unwinding in, this trendy egg shape is one to cushion you in style.

4. Rowlinson Outdoor Multi Functional Wooden BBQ Servery, £275, Next

A space-saving solution, this serving station will reignite the thrill of the grill with its hooks, adjustable shelving and rust-resistant zinc-coated worktop.

5. Forest Greens Artificial Living Wall, Green, from £120, (100cm), Blooming Artificial

If you can’t wait for your natural ferns and flowers to flourish, this faux forest greenery not only imbibes a calming sense of wellbeing, but will beautify any open space.

6. Exotic Birds Botanical Outdoor Cushion, Pink & Green, £19.95 each, Annabel James

For a quick fix, these pretty scatter cushions with spoonbill bird print depict a flight of fancy.

7. JYSK Garden Table DAGSVAD W90 x L190, £229.99; Garden Chair ILDERHUSE Black, £99.99 each

This Scandi-inspired garden table with contemporary metal wicker seating sets the scene for all manner of summer tablescapes and laid-back brunches.

8. M&S Collection Pembroke Firepit, £249, Lois Corner Sofa Set, £449, Cotton Embroidered Bolster Cushion with Linen, Black Mix, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

When it comes to sundowners and snacks, you can’t beat the heat of a real flame. This firepit stands out for its spark guard (no worry of flying ash if the wind picks up), and comes with an ash container and poker. A rattan corner sofa and striking cushion completes the look.

9. Core Connect 5m 10 Warm White Connectable Festoon Lights, £26.99, Lights4fun

When dusk falls, mood-enhancing brightness from festoon bulbs draped across your balcony wall or tablescape creates an ambient glow… making everything look that much lovelier.