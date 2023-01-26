12 ways to weave rustic style living into your home

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re looking for fresh design ideas that ooze homely comfort and charm, rustic style living could hold the key.

This look is all about being stylish and relaxed – and the country aesthetic can be tweaked to suit your space, from casual to chic.

Indeed, the beauty of bringing home woven textiles, earthy pottery, ceramics and natural woods is that it’s easy on the eye and conjures pared-back bliss.

Here are 12 ways to work rustic style into your home…

1. Personalised Pheasants on Country Gate, print only from £14.99, Florence & Lavender

Looking to set a welcoming country scene? These pleasing pheasants will add character and charm to any home.

2. Emma Bridgewater Dig The Garden Large Tray, currently £36.95 (was £44.95), Annabel James

Naturally, you’ll want a whimsy carry tray for toing and froing from your vegetable garden – or for sitting pretty on the countertop.

3. Nutkins bowls, from £19-£59 each, Loaf (available from Feb 9)

Made from solid walnut, these artisan bowls inspire thoughts of homemade rustic salads and crunchy chopped veg with dips.

4. Marely Vase – Large, £48, The White Company

A contemporary ceramic vase with matte finish feels fresh – and it only takes a couple of stems to make a stylish statement.

5. Scallop Dinner Plate, £3.50; Side Plate, £2.50; Cereal Bowl, £2.50; Glass Embossed Tumbler, £2.50, and Woven Placemats – Cream 2 Pack, £6, in B&M stores now

This attractive scalloped tableware adds visual interest, and will make anything you plate up look like it’s straight from the farmer’s market or allotment.

6. Rustic Linen Runner in Natural, £55, and Rustic Linen Napkins – Set of 4, £45 (items from a selection), The White Company

A rustic runner in natural linen provides the perfect building block for all your homely tablescaping – think wooden accents, cream plates, evergreen foliage and filler flowers such as baby’s breath.

7. TruGlow Dark Grey Distressed LED Pillar Candle Trio, £26.99, Lights4fun

When you want to strip back the lighting and enjoy a more atmospheric flicker, let these grey pillar candles take centre stage.

8. Dried Flowers in Vase with Pampas, £10; Boho Soul Cloche, £6, and Tealight Holder with Pampas, £3, in B&M stores from February

Pampas grasses make a strong statement in the simplest of ways – and soft fluttery grass in neutrals and pastels is a favourite pick.

9. Dutchbone Mathison Side Table, currently £224.10 (was £249), Cuckooland

This cleverly configured side table is super versatile and can be used to display vases in various shapes and sizes; not to mention your favourite collection of books. Finished in walnut veneer, it looks like the real deal.

10. Abel Wooden Rattan Accent Chair, £250, Next

Described as a modern rustic mix of wood, rattan and upholstery, with a curved backrest and wide, plush seat, this accent chair will blend beautifully into Scandi and country living settings.

11. George Dried Natural Botanicals In Bell Jar, £7, Direct.asda

This decorative dome is a natural beauty. Who wouldn’t love this tucked on top of a mantelpiece or bookcase?

12. George Plain Frill Edge Duvet Set, doubles from £16, Direct.asda

When you want to break up those muted tones, romantic frills in bold black are a natural bedfellow with warm woods and neutrals. A perfect way to channel French farmhouse style.