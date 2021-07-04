Tiny shed near Devon beach goes on sale for £45,000

A small shed located just minutes away from a beach in Devon has become available on the property market for offers no less than £45,000.

The 5.93m by 2.29m wooden shed, painted blue, has no interior features other than two windows, ceiling strip lights, power points, an electric meter and a consumer unit.

Located on River Beach, Teignmouth in Devon, the freehold shed is attached to a yellow beach hut. However, whoever buys the blue shed will have no access to the larger yellow hut.

According to Bradleys Estate Agents website, on which the property is listed, the shed has been “in the same family ownership for 90 years”.

The estate agent suggests that it has “potential for commercial use”, and told Metro they have already received “serious interest” in the property.

James Carden, an agent of Bradleys, said the shed is just ten yards (approximately 9.1m) from the beach and was used by its current owners as a “family summer beach hut”.

He told the newspaper that while the property listing was “slightly off pitch”, many front-lying beach huts on Teignmouth’s two beaches are valued up to £150,000 to £200,000.

Interior of the wooden beach hut near River Beach in Teignmouth, Devon (Bradleys Estate Agents)

“It’s behind the front row of beach huts on the back beach but is attached to a nice yellow hut,” he added.

“These don’t tend to come up very often and seem to stay in the families forever. When they do sell they tend to sell within the community.”

The property, which Carden said had been rented out to another family for about ten years until recently, is currently up for auction on the Bradleys Estate Agents website until 16 July.

The price of beach huts in the UK soared earlier this year. Research by hotel bookings site Hoo found that huts cost 40 per cent more than in 2020, with the average price now reaching £36,034.

Beach huts in the most popular seaside areas can fetch nearly 10 times as much, with some huts in Mudeford, Dorset, selling for £325,000 – the same as the average house price in the UK.

Hoo’s Adrian Murdock said beach hut prices are likely to climb “considerably over the coming months” as Britons become more likely to have staycations due to the ongoing pandemic.

Renting a hut can also be expensive, with some costing £1,000 a week during high season.