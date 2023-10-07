Photographers scream at Dianna Agron for blocking shot of Sarah Jessica Parker

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Photographers on the red carpet screamed at Glee alum Dianna Agron to get out of the way as she was accidentally blocking a shot of Sarah Jessica Parker at the New York City Ballet’s 2023 Fall Gala.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, Agron and fellow actor Jeremy O Harris can be seen conversing along with fashion designer Wes Gordon and actress Ariana DeBose when a male photographer interrupts them, screaming: “You’re blocking an important photo.”

Behind them, the And Just That Like That star had arrived with her husband Matthew Broderick on the red carpet, but Agron and Harris didn’t hear the photographer's initial scream, which led to them yelling once more that there was a “very important photo right behind you!” Other photographers tried to get their attention by shouting, “Miss!”

When Agron and Harris finally realised what was going on, they quickly stepped out of the way as Parker and Broderick strode down the carpet, smiling.

As they headed towards the David H Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center in New York City, Parker showed off her chic Carolina Herrera black dress with long sleeves and a ballet-inspired, tutu skirt. She accessorised the look with a matching satin hair bow, vintage Fred Leighton diamond rings, Kwiat diamond studs, a Vacheron Constantin watch, and delightfully mismatched stilettos from her SJP collection.

The purposefully mismatched heels were reportedly a nod to a look her famous character Carrie Bradshaw wore in Season 3 of Sex and the City. The shoes took the internet by storm with many claiming that they “loved” it.

Paul Arnhold, Wes Gordon, Dianna Agron, Ariana DeBose and guest attend the New York City Ballet 2023 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on October 05, 2023 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Parker’s husband of 26 years, Broderick, donned a sharp black tux paired with a black bow tie and black-framed glasses. The couple shares a son James, 20, and twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion, both 13 years old.

Sex And The City star Sarah Jessica Parker made a bold red carpet choice in New York (Evan Agostini/AP) (AP)

On her Instagram, Parker referenced the musical, The Producers, in a caption hinting at her look: “‘Everything was beautiful at the ballet.’ X, SJ.” In the photo, the actor is pictured walking down a New York City sidewalk with her hairbow floating in the wind.

Parker was seemingly unaware that any snafu had occurred on the red carpet. In the footage, the photographer’s “rude” behaviour towards Dianna Agron apparently didn’t end there, he could be heard saying, “Diane who?” and adding, “I don’t know who that is.”

Viewers lashed out at the photographer for being disrespectful, calling the way he acted towards Agron and Harris “rude,” and noting that his behaviour towards Dianna was “especially disgusting.” Someone else added, “That’s not the way to treat people.”

Dianna Agron is rumoured to be in a relationship with New York City-based artist Harold Ancart, and since Glee, has starred in films like Shiva Baby alongside rising stars Rachel Sennott and Molly Gordon.