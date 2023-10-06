Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Jessica Parker channelled her inner Carrie Bradshaw when she showed up to the New York City Ballet Gala wearing two completely different shoes.

On Thursday 5 October, the 58-year-old actress attended the event with jer husband and fellow actor, 61, Matthew Brodrick. She was seen wearing an off-the-shoulder dress from Carolina Herrera, as well as the sold-out Dish sandals from her own SJP collection, which are meant to be worn mismatched and retail for $450.

Although both shoes feature the same diamond circle buckle, they were two different colours, with one matching the black in her dress and the other being a light purple colour.

Parker completed her look with a large black bow in her hair as she accessorised with a silver purse, vintage Fred Leighton diamond rings, Kwiat Diamonds studs, and a Vacheron Constantin watch.

The shoes appear to be an homage to the character Parker plays in both Sex and the City and its reboot And Just Like That Carrie Bradshaw, who wore a metallic red Christian Louboutin sandal on her right foot and a teal colour on the other in season three, episode 13 of the hit series.

Her husband made sure to match, as Brodrick wore a black tuxedo that consisted of a black jacket with matching pants and shoes. He also wore a white shirt and black bowtie.

Before heading to the gala, Parker showed off her outfit on her Instagram page. “Everything was beautiful at the ballet X, SJ,” she captioned the photo.

Many fans took to the comments section on her post to applaud how much they loved the outfit. “The bow. The dress. The chorus line reference,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “LOVE THE BOW IN YOUR HAIR.”

“Your style is unequivocal. You are a risk taker, thank you,” a third commenter added.

This isn’t the first time Parker has sparked fashion inspiration in her fans. Recently, her 2014 custom Oscar de la Renta gown worn at the 2014 Met Gala was up for auction.

The dress, made custom for the Sex and the City star, features a black velvet bodice with a v-neckline and petal-like pattern at the bottom. The gown’s ivory skirt also includes a trellis embroidery, complete with Oscar de la Renta’s signature at the train.

“When Sarah Jessica came to the office for our first design meeting, she had a binder full of references to share with Oscar. It was a truly special collaboration,” said co-creative director Fernando Garcia in a statement. “And for me, who didn’t ever go to design school, it was the biggest fashion lesson I could have gotten - on the floor of Oscar’s office.”

The commissioned piece took 224 hours to make. Nine years later, it was returned to the atelier where it was made to be restored to its original condition. Thirty per cent of proceeds from the sale of the dress will benefit the Jefferson Market at the New York Public Library.

In 2014, the And Just Like That star recounted the gown’s design process in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I said to Mr de la Renta, please let me use scarlet embroidery thread, and splash your name across the back. It was my idea. He would never in a million years have it done, he’s far too modest,” Parker said at the time.