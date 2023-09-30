Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans were convinced that Anna Wintour deliberately moved seats to avoid Kim Kardashian at Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show on Friday.

But contrary to speculation, it’s been confirmed that the Vogue editor-in-chief, 73, and the reality TV star, 42, sat side-by-side for the entirety of the show. Kardashian was seen in footage from the show sitting down next to the tastemaker, but viewers believed Wintour’s body language indicated that she was intently ignoring the AHS: Delicate actor.

Wintour, who was flanked by both Kardashian and David Beckham, was thought to have got up and moved away from Kardashian according to a video clip with Wintour nowhere in sight. In the clip, Kardashian was seen seemingly mouthing to Beckham, “I feel so bad,” during a conversation with the retired athlete.

Because of the footage, fans began to perpetuate a narrative that Kardashian had been snubbed by Wintour. One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “oh anna was P***ED,” while another added: “Anna moved seats?’

Someone else commented “Anna said lemme move chile.” Another chimed in, “Not Anna switched seats,” and one user wrote, “anna was GONE!”

Page Six, however, confirmed that the pair were seated beside one another for the whole show, and were photographed talking before Wintour made her exit.

The shapewear mogul was joined by mother, Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble. Beckham, meanwhile, was joined by three of his children with Victoria – Harper, 12, Cruz, 18, and Brooklyn, 24 – in the front row. Beside Brooklyn sat his wife Nicola Peltz, 28, and some other famous faces invited to the show included Pamela Anderson, Olivia Palermo, Eva Longoria, Lisa Rinna, and Jenna Lyons.

This isn’t the first time fans speculated that Wintour was giving Kardashian the cold shoulder. At Fendi’s New York Fashion Week show last fall, a video captured Wintour going up to Sarah Jessica Parker, who was right beside Kardashian, but when the CEO tried to say hi to Wintour, viewers thought the media executive snubbed her.

The pair have long had a complicated relationship, with the editor having once banned the reality TV star from attending the 2012 Met Gala. An insider at the time claimed at the time, “Anna hates Kim.” Since then, Kardashian has become a Met Gala mainstay, having attended multiple Met Galas and covered American Vogue three times to this day.

By 2019, it was clear that Wintour had changed her tune about Kardashian, telling her magazine, “I personally admire the way that she’s become a little more minimal in the way she’s dressing, and a little more covered.”

The media executive also gave credit where it was due, “You have to admire how [the Kardashians have] created an empire through their personalities, and the creative genius of their mother.”