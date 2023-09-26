Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From finely cut bangs to platinum tresses, Kim Kardashian isn’t anything if not daring when it comes to experimenting with her hair.

The 42-year-old style muse may have just pulled off her most jaw-dropping transformation yet as she posed for the CR Fashion Book 2023 cover with a buzzed head and thinly arched brows.

Creative director Youssef Marquis reimagined Kardashian’s long dark locks more frayed and short-ended. The reality star’s predictable sleek, fine appearance was replaced by a rugged and bare style, juxtaposing the very image Kardashian has created for herself.

In the photo shoot, Kardashian can be seen stripped of colour and accessories, with only her barely-there brows and almost gone head of hair giving her a bit of edge. Smears of dirt wrapped the lauded A-lister’s arms, chest, and white tank top.

Other images displayed the businesswoman with angeled readers, a thick stroke of black eyeshadow under her waterline, a C-cut of makeup drooping down her cheek to the edge of her mouth, and dangling a cigarette by her teeth as she focused on a camera ahead.

Her clothing switched from a fitted tank to an oversized sweater and a thin button-down jumper. In the world of CR, Kardashian is both the spectacle and the seer.

A soft shimmery gloss coated her eyelids as the only apparent makeup on her face. The cover said, “Kim Kardashian by Nadia Lee Cohen.”

On social media, the new look has proven to be a hit among Kardashian’s fans. “Umm, this is iconic,” one fan wrote in the comments under Kardashian’s Instagram post, while another said: “Sooo cool, I love this look on you.”

The Skims founder also reflected on her first encounter with the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Carine Roitfeld.

“I had always heard you were the most stylish person on the planet, and I had your books at my house. We met when I was pregnant with North, and you asked to do my first fashion cover,” she remarked. “I was freaking out. Karl [Lagerfeld] shot it, Riccardo [Tisci] art directed it, and you styled it. I was so nervous and so excited all at the same time.”

Kardashian allowed her cover feature for CR Fashion Book to play out exactly as the team had envisioned. “I show up on set and the makeup artist only had two products,” the entrepreneur confessed. “And I was low-key freaking out but obviously trusted your plan.”

Labelled as “the muse of our generation,” the Skkn creator’s account on parenting, social justice, and internal reflection was analysed in her exclusive sit down with Roitfeld.

“If there was a goddess who presided over social media, reality television, fashion, or entrepreneurship, Kim Kardashian could arguably hold any and all of those titles,” her feature read.

The fashion fanatic first posed for the cover of CR with their Fall/Winter 2013 Issue 3. Here, her spirit was pictured differently. Kardashian’s fluffy eyebrows remained as they were, and her satiny straight hair stayed.