Kim Kardashian has revealed her “ultimate” celebrity crush, and her answer is quite surprising.

The Skims founder, 42, admitted that she may have “one or two” celebrity crushes in an interview with CR Fashion Book, published 25 September. “I have one or two!” Kardashian told fashion editor Carine Roitfeld. “We’ve talked about them butttttt you can never tell.”

However, the reality star went on to reveal that her “ultimate celebrity crush” is John F Kennedy Jr, the late son of President John F Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who died at age 38 in a 1999 plane crash.

Kardashian’s celebrity crush may not come as a surprise to some, considering she attended the 2022 Met Gala wearing the sheer Bob Mackie dress Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962, when she serenaded President Kennedy on his 45th birthday.

Speaking to CR Fashion Book, Kardashian even described Monroe as one of her “style icons,” saying: “Elizabeth Taylor is my jewellery icon and I always admired her for her heart and activism to change the world. Marilyn [Monroe] is just an iconic strong woman to me. And most importantly, my sisters, my mom, and grandma.”

Kardashian’s celebrity crush confession comes amid rumours that she’s dating 30-year-old NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. After more than a year since her split from Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, it seems that the mother of four is “hanging out” with the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, according to People.

“Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common,” another source told E! News on 20 September. “She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses.”

While neither Kardashian nor Beckham have publicly commented on the relationship rumours, the billionaire businesswoman was spotted at a Los Angeles Rams football game last year, while Beckham was still part of the team. In season three of her Hulu reality show, The Kardshians, she also gushed to Scott Disick about a mystery man she was seeing after her split from Davidson.

Beckham and his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, reportedly broke up earlier this year. The former couple went public with their romance in 2019 and welcomed a son together, Zydn, in February 2022. Meanwhile, Kardashian shares four children - North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four - with ex-husband Kanye West. The two split in February 2021 and finalised their divorce in November 2022.

Most recently, Kardashian was linked to fellow pro football star Tom Brady. The celebrities were rumoured to be dating after attending billionaire Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party in the Hamptons, where they were allegedly seen getting close during the day and at night. A source told the Daily Mail that Kardashian and Brady were “super flirty with each other”, while another source told the New York Post that the retired NFL star is “exactly [Kardashian’s] type”.

However, according to Rubin, there isn’t anything romantic going on between the two stars. “Honestly, they’re just friends,” Rubin told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s just the crazy rumours that get out there.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Kardashian and Beckham for comment.