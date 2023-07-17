Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Rubin has addressed the rumours that Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are dating, after they attended his all-white party.

The 50-year-old businessmen discussed the dating speculation surrounding the pair during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. His comments came after Brady and Kardashians both attended his party in the Hamptons over Fourth of July weekend, which heightened the relationship rumours.

However, according to Rubin, there isn’t anything romantic going on between the two stars. “Honestly, they’re just friends,” he said. “It’s just the crazy rumours that get out there.”

The CEO of Fanatics, an online sports retailer, went on to explain that at the party, he didn’t see Kardashian and Brady interacting much.

“Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn’t go out that much,” he said. “It’s a rare sighting. And Kim doesn’t drink much.”

Rubin also expressed how the dating rumours could have started, before noting that he wasn’t taking them too seriously.

“So I think Kim’s 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumours,” he said. “We always want to laugh about it.”

Along with Brady and Kardashian, some of the other famous guests at the all-white party included Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Rubin’s decision to speak out about the dating speculation came after the DailyMail alleged that Brady and Kardashian were spending time together during his event. A source close to both celebrities told the publication that they were “super flirty with each other,” and claimed they were “seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night”.

Relationship rumours between the two celebrities first sparked in May, after Page Six reported that Kardashian was looking for a home in a private Bahamian neighbourhood where Brady also owns property. A source also told Marie Claire that the Skims founder “phoned” the athlete and “asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay,” a members-only residential community in the Bahamas.

However, days later, a representative for Brady denied the romance rumours to Entertainment Tonight, while a source close to Kardashian added: “Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Rubin, Brady, and Kardashian for comment.

The dating rumours come months after Kardashian and Brady ended their respective relationships. In October 2022, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his divorce from his wife, Gisele Bündchen, after 13 years of marriage. While sharing the news on social media, he expressed how he and his ex were focused on their two children: Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” he wrote. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the centre of our world in every day. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Along with his children with the model, Brady also shares son John, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Meanwhile, Kardashian split from comedian Pete Davidson in August 2022 after nine months of dating. Prior to her relationship with Davidson, The Kardashians star had filed for divorce from ex-husband Kanye West, who she shares four children, North, 10, Saint, seven, Psalm, five, and Chicago, four, with. The former couple’s divorce was officially finalised in November.