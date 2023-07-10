Everything we know about Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady dating rumours

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady may be running a two-point conversion in the relationship game.

Last week, Kardashian and Brady attended Michael Rubin’s Hampton’s party for the Fourth of July weekend, where the two were allegedly seen getting close during the day and at night. A source close to both celebrities told the DailyMail Kardashian and Brady were “super flirty with each other,” and confirmed they were “seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night”.

The New York Post quoted another insider in saying the professional athlete “is exactly [Kardashian’s] type”.

However, as of now, neither Brady nor Kardashian have publicly acknowledged the recent reports, and the duo was never photographed together at the famed white party.

Here’s everything we know about the dating rumours between the 42-year-old Skims founder and the 45-year-old former New England Patriots quarterback.

The football star, who divorced from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, was seen spending time with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, as well as NFL stars Micah Parsons and Odell Beckham Jr, at the party.

Meanwhile, we know from Kardashian’s Instagram post she had quite the night, as she revealed that she took a total of 11 shots and hung out with her friend La La Anthony, host Rubin, and Paris Saint-Germain player Kylian Mbappé.

The reports that the pair spent time together at the party come after it was reported by Page Six in May that Kardashian is looking for a home in the private Bahamian neighbourhood that Brady owns property in.

According to Marie Claire, a different source said: “Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay.”

However, a representative for Brady previously denied the romance rumours to Entertainment Tonight, while a source close to Kardashian added: “Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating.”

Despite the clarification that there is not currently a romantic relationship between the pair, Kardashian is said to have a “crush” on the former NFL star.

According to a source who spoke with People, Kardashian was overheard telling friends that she had a “crush” on Brady, and that she found him “attractive”. However, another source denied reports that the pair spent a significant amount of time together at Rubin’s party, telling the outlet that “Kim and Tom barely even spoke at the party and barely even said hello”.

A third source alleged that Brady and Kardashian are “friends,” and “have a lot of respect for each other,” but that The Kardashians star is focused on her businesses, and “not in a relationship right now”.

In October 2022, Brady announced his divorce from his ex-wife, who he shares children Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with after 13 years of marriage. The former football player also shares son Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

At the time, Brady said he and the supermodel “arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” before adding: “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the centre of our world in every day.”

Kardashian most recently dated Pete Davidson, before the pair ended their relationship in August 2022 after nine months of dating. The shapewear mogul, who shares children North, nine, Saint, seven, Psalm, five, and Chicago, four, with ex-husband Kanye West, filed for divorce from the rapper in 2021.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Brady and Kardashian for comment.