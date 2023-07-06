Kim Kardashian tearfully addresses Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has spoken out about the antisemitic remarks that her ex-husband Kanye West made last year.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim broke down in tears and told her sister, Khloe Kardashian, that she was “not okay” as they discussed the antisemitic conspiracy theories West was posting on social media at the time.

During a confessional interview, the Skims founder expressed how much it “sucks when someone doesn’t see how different they are”. She also noted that she’s “always” looking for the person that West used to be, in hopes of seeing a “glimpse” of the man she married.

In a one-on-one interview, the reality star explained why West’s social media posts were “so confusing” to her, and admitted that she missed who her ex used to be when they were together.

“It’s so different than the person that I married because that’s who I loved and that’s who I remember,” she said. “I’ll do anything to get that person back.”

Kim went on to tell her sister that she “felt so bad” for West, before questioning how he felt about himself. “I don’t even think he feels bad for himself because I don’t even know if he knows how,” she said.

Kim also revealed she hadn’t spoken to West, as she felt he would “go off on” her if she did. She then described her feelings of “guilt” around some of her own social media posts.

“I feel guilty that I posted something in support of the Jewish community, then people dropped him today,” she said, seemingly referring to brands such as Adidas and Balenciaga ending deals with West due to his antisemitic remarks. “Is that my fault? That I posted that? And did that push them? And I should have just kept quiet? But I’m vocal about everything else…it’s like I never know what to do.”

In a confessional interview, the KKW Beauty founder emphasised that the situation with her ex was difficult. She also explained that she doesn’t necessarily want to criticise her ex online, as he’s the father of her four children: North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.

Kardashian Ye Divorce (©2019 Evan Agostini)

“The whole situation is sad, and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it,” she said. “I’m conflicted because I don’t ever want to jump in and be a part of a downfall for the father of my kids.”

During their conversation, Khloe told Kim that she could relate to her feelings, with the Good American founder specifying that she’s “felt bad” for her exes, Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson.

“I feel bad about Tristan not being on a team right now. Lamar is forever going to be remembered for being a drug user,” she said. “These are Kanye’s things but that doesn’t mean we don’t feel bad about it. I’m not on your level and I’m not going through what you’re going through right now, but I can relate.”

During the episode, Kim emphasised that the situation with her ex is “really f***ing hard” and that she wouldn’t “wish that upon anybody”.

She added: “I’m never a woe is me, sad kind of person, but there’s times where I get overwhelmed. There’s so much to think about. I’m so angry, but I’m also so sad. Your instinct is like: ‘Wow, I never want to talk to that person again.’ But then you think of your babies.”

Kim filed for divorce from West in February 2021, before being ruled legally single in March 2022. Their divorce was finalised in November 2022.

One month later, Kim spoke candidly about raising her four children with her ex. During an episode of Angie Martinez IRL podcast in December, she said that she’ll be “prepared” for the day her kids come and ask her about the controversy surrounding their father.

“One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could,” she said. “All the crazy s***. They’ll thank me and I’ll privately answer anything that they want to know. It’s not my place anymore to jump in.”

At the time, The Kardashians star also admitted that she’s still looking out for West for the sake of her children.

“I definitely protected [West] and I still will in the eyes of my kids for my kids,” the shapewear mogul said. “In my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on in the outside world… I’m holding on by a thread.”

West found himself mired in various controversies in 2022 after making a number of antisemitic comments on Twitter. He also sparked backlash when he debuted his brand’s “White Lives Matter” shirts during Paris Fashion Week in October.