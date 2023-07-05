Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has explained how failing the “baby bar” strengthened her relationship with her 10-year-old daughter North.

The reality star reflected how it took her four tries to pass the “baby bar”, which students often take after their first year of law school, during a recent interview with Vogue Italia.

She spoke of how the moment that she learned she passed was featured in an episode of The Kardashians last year, saying: “That’s one of my favourite episodes too. My daughter was there with me.”

Explaining how preparing for the test became a teaching opportunity for North, she said: “For a long time it was difficult for her to understand why I was studying all the time. She saw me fail and cry, she saw how I was no different than her when she was worried because of a test.”

Kardashian emphasised how meaningful it was to have her daughter by her side when she found out she passed the examination. “But when she saw me cry from joy, I knew she understood how important that achievement was to me personally,” she added.

Along with North, Kardashian shares three other children - seven-year-old Saint, five-year-old Chicago and four-year-old Psalm - with ex-husband Kanye West.

Back in December 2021, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star first shared a post on Instagram to reveal that she passed the “baby bar”.

“Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” she wrote. “For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!”

The moment she learned the news was documented in an episode of The Kardashianswhich aired in May 2022. During the occasion, the Skims founder was sitting in the car parking lot of a Red Lobster with North. They were also joined by friend and publicist Tracy Romulus and her two children, Ryan and Remi.

“I go in the car because if I’m upset, I don’t want to have everyone stare,” Kardashian said during her confessional. “You are only allowed to take the baby bar a certain amount of times. This was the last time I could ever take it so if I don’t [pass], then this law school journey is over for me.”

As Kardashian logged on to the California State Bar website via her phone, her daughter North said a quick prayer while sitting in the backseat. “Jesus! Please make my mom’s bar exam good!” she said.

Kardashian went on to shed tears of joy once she learned she passed the exam. “Is this real?” she asked. “I’m so happy, like, I literally didn’t think I did.”

During an interview with Vogue Hong Kong in March 2022, she also reflected on how hard she worked to pass the “baby bar”.

“The experience taught me so much and I’ve never worked so hard on something in my life,” she explained. “I had to be really diligent about studying and dedicated every spare minute I had to it.”

She continued: “I’m very passionate about Criminal Justice Reform and I want to advocate for those who I feel they were wrongfully convicted. I dream of one day creating a successful law firm.”