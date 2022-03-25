Kim Kardashian has reflected on her goal of owning a law firm and how hard she worked to pass the First-Year Law Students’ Examination, shortly after receiving backlash for telling women to get up and “f***ing work.”

Kardashian, 41, discussed the “baby bar,” an examination that students take after their first year of law school, during a recent interview with Vogue Hong Kong. According to the reality star, she had “never worked so hard on something in [her] life,” until she started preparing for her test.

“The experience taught me so much and I’ve never worked so hard on something in my life,” she explained. “I had to be really diligent about studying and dedicated every spare minute I had to it.”

“I’m very passionate about Criminal Justice Reform and I want to advocate for those who I feel they were wrongfully convicted,” she continued. “I dream of one day creating a successful law firm.”

The Skims founder also recalled how “spending time” with her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was a lawyer for OJ Simpson back in 1995, “influenced” her career.

“Spending time with my father at his office definitely influenced me,” she said. “Doing this work has been in my soul for years and I’m so proud that I’m now doing this work.”

Kardashian also acknowledged how she has wanted to be an attorney for years and how going into that “line of work” makes her feel “closer to [her] dad.”

“When I look back at old interviews, when people asked what I wanted to do if I wasn’t filming KUWTK, I always said I wanted to be a crime scene investigator or an attorney,” she said. “Being in this line of work has definitely made me feel closer to my dad and to know that I’m helping people feels really good at the end of the day.”

These comments came after Kardashian faced criticism for her interview with Variety, in which she shared her advice for women in business and said: “Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Many Twitter users called Kardashian out, expressing how her wealthy upbringing and privilege invalidates her advice.

“Yikes,” one wrote. “Maybe the best person to solicit advice for everyday people is not the person who grew up rich, connected, and privileged in every conceivable way.”

Last December, when Kardashian first revealed on Instagram that she passed the “baby bar,” she noted how difficult the test was, as she had previously failed it three times.

“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me,” she wrote in the caption. “I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!”

“Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” she added.