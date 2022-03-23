When it comes to Kim Kardashian’s style, her daughter North West is her biggest critic.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the Skims founder admitted that her eight-year-old daughter North has strong thoughts about her mother’s fashion choices, especially if it’s an entirely black outfit.

“North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” Kardashian said during Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference on Tuesday. “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black.”

Kardashian added: “I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says: ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’”

North West knows a thing or two about fashion, according to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian told the host that her eldest daughter is a “full goth girl”.

“North is like goth, she’s into Hot Topic,” she said. “She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl.”

Along with their eldest daughter, Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West are parents to Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

In a December 2021 podcast episode of Honestly with Bari Weiss, Kardashian admitted that the only person she’s intimidated by is her eight-year-old daughter. “Who intimidates me? I was going to say politicians, but they don’t,” she said. “Maybe just my daughter, North.”

“North West is Kanye West’s daughter,” Kardashian added. “She’s his twin.”