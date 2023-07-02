Khloe Kardashian calls her thirties ‘the worst decade ever’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Khloe Kardashian recently called her thirties “the worst decade ever”, as the reality TV star expressed her excitement at turning 40.

Kardashian celebrated her 39th birthday earlier this week, on 27 June.

“I don’t love showing all my gifts because I think it’s sort of obnoxious but this one was too funny,” she said on Saturday (1 July), in a video posted to her Instagram Stories.

The indicated assortment included sparkly claw clips, a passport holder, and a birthday card with the number 39 printed alongside a plus sign and a hand holding up the middle finger.

“I hate being in my thirties, I think it’s the worst decade ever, and I cannot wait to be in my forties,” Khloe explained, sharing the significance of each present.

In addition to the card, one of the clips had “365 days” written on it, as the mother-of-two counts down to a new decade.

She also posted a picture of the flowers she received from Scott Disick, the former partner of her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Season three of the family’s hit reality series The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu.

In a recent episode, Khloe teased her mother Kris Jenner for forking out $300 dollars for a meal at California burger joint In-N-Out Burger.

During the episode, Khloe planned to surprise Kim Kardashian with a girls’ trip to Los Angeles for her 42nd birthday. However, the group was forced to cancel the holiday due to bad weather conditions.

On their way back, they made a pitstop at the fast food chain where Jenner said she “had some money” to pay for the food.

When the 67-year-old handed Khloe money for their order, the Good American founder appeared shocked at how much cash she had been given.

(Getty Images)

“I don’t know how the f*** you have never been to a fast-food restaurant. We don’t need hundreds of dollars,” Khloe said to Kris.

“My mom gave me $100,” she told the camera, during a confessional interview. “She tried to give me $300. I don’t think she realised how much fast-food restaurants are.”

Elsewhere during the episode, released on Thursday 30 June, Khloe tried convincing Kourtney to talk to Kim about their ongoing feud.

Their relationship became strained after Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker as a “business opportunity”, referring to the Skims founder’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, months after the couple’s Portofino nuptials last May.

In response, Kourtney said she finds it “intolerable” to speak to Kim, because “she’s on her phone the whole time, she can hardly look up and is really hard to engage”.