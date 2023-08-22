Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dick Van Dyke has out to prove that it is “never too late” to pick up a new skill, as he learns how to play the ukulele at age 97.

The Mary Poppins star shared a video on his Instagram page, which showed him getting his first ukulele lesson from music teacher Melanie Kareem.

He noted that the class was his friend’s third lesson. In the video, he strums a few chords on the ukulele and asks the instructor: “Where’s the F?”

Writing in the caption, Van Dyke said: “It’s never too late to start something new.”

The actor’s fans were quick to praise his enthusiasm and shared their own stories about learning new skills.

“Amen! I started tap dancing at age 60. I’ll never win any awards for it, but I’m having fun,” one person wrote in the comments under Van Dyke’s post.

Another said: “At almost age 53, I feel like I’m too old to take piano lessons. Seeing you try this, encourages me. You continue to bring joy into my life. Thank you.”

A third added: “Love how passionate you are about learning new things. You really are amazing and a true inspiration to everyone.”

Earlier this year, Van Dyke revealed that his secret to staying youthful is his 51-year-old wife, makeup artist Arlene Silver.

The couple have been married for 11 years, having first met at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2006.

In an interview with Yahoo, he was asked what his secret to staying young was and replied: “Having a beautiful young wife half my age to take care of me – that works!”

Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver attend the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on May 21, 2021 (Getty Images)

Van Dyke explained that Silver helps him to maintain a “positive attitude”. He also credited going to the gym three days a week to stay active.

“I advise everybody to do that, because that’s what ages people. It’s just a stiffening up and not exercising their muscles and their lungs. Exercise is the answer,” he said.

Van Dyke and Silver first met when he was 81 and she was 35, but did not become romantically involved until after his longtime partner Michelle Triola died from lung cancer in 2009. They were together for more than 30 years.

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star married Silver in 2012, a year after she moved into his home in Malibu.

Prior to his relationship with Triola, Van Dyke was married to Margie Willett from 1948 to 1984. They share four children, Christian, Barry, Stacy and Carrie Beth.