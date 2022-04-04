Dillon Francis brings Walgreens bag of snacks to Grammys red carpet

Dillon Francis sparked confusion after arriving at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in a casual outfit and holding a plastic bag of snacks from Walgreens.

On Sunday, the musician arrived on the red carpet in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a pair of black jeans, a blue T-shirt, and Vans. He accessorised the informal red carpet look with a gray plastic bag from the pharmacy, which appeared to be filled to the brim with snacks including a box of Little Bites muffins.

The bag of food didn’t deter the record producer from posing on the red carpet, however, as he stood for photographs alone and with fellow musician Diplo, who opted for a more-formal black suit, which he paired with blue hair.

On social media, the red carpet accessory was met with confusion and praise from viewers, who questioned and applauded the bag of Walgreens snacks.

“Dillon Francis showing up to the Grammys with a Walgreens bag full of snacks was definitely the move,” one person wrote, while another said: “No way Dillon Francis came like this, I’m CRYING.”

“It’s nice to know both @DillonFrancis and I like the same flavour of Little Bites,” someone else joked.

According to another viewer, Francis was “really doing the least”. However, someone else claimed “the best Grammys red carpet look” went to Francis “hands down”.

Francis was not the only celebrity to arrive on the red carpet prepared with sustenance, as Doja Cat also posed on the red carpet with a purse filled with what appeared to be caramel candies.