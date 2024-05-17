Discover big savings on women’s health vitamins and supplements at iHerb

We know a well-rounded healthy diet is the key to nurturing our bodies so we can be at our healthiest and happiest. Yet sometimes the food we eat just doesn’t provide us with enough nutrition, especially if you’re vegetarian or vegan. Complicating the matter further, women’s needs also differ at various stages of life where a little extra natural support can be vital for feeling your best.

Luckily, providing a convenient way to safeguard our health has never been easier with so many vitamins and supplements available on the virtual shelves. With 45,000 health, wellness and beauty products US online retailer iHerb has everything you need and more to protect your wellbeing from the inside out.

Making health and wellness accessible to all since it was founded in 1995, iHerb has become a trusted place to shop for a wide range of some of the biggest US, European and Korean brands in vitamins, supplements, beauty and health foods – all at good value prices with weekly promotions on offer. Plus, there are household items and products for your precious children and pets too.

If there’s one supplement all women should be taking it’s a multivitamin. Women have a unique set of nutritional needs that aren’t always fulfilled by diet alone. Think of a multivitamin as an insurance policy, providing assurance your body is getting what it needs to be the healthiest it can be. Our clever bodies store what it needs and eliminates the rest.

From menstrual cycles to menopause, at various hormonal phases in a woman’s life, it can also be beneficial to look to supplements for support. You’ll find natural relief from menstrual cramps and PMS that can help with the monthly ordeal, as well as a variety of supplements that ease symptoms of perimenopause and menopause.

5 essential women’s health vitamin and supplements for every age

Need some recommendations? We’ve rounded up some of iHerb’s bestselling vitamins and supplements that boost nutrition, support a healthy body, aid with symptoms of menopause and ease a troublesome menstrual cycle…

Support for menopause symptoms

If you’re looking for natural relief from some of the common symptoms of menopause, try California Gold Nutrition Menopause Support. It’s packed with Estro-G 10 (angelica gigas, cynanchum wilfordii, and phlomis umbrosa root extracts), traditionally used in Korean medicine and is backed by numerous studies to provide significant improvements to the likes of hot flushes, night sweats, fatigue and joint discomfort.

Ease menstrual cramps and menopause symptoms

For counteracting premenstrual, perimenopausal and menopausal symptoms, turn to Nature’s Way Black Cohosh Root. Black Cohosh is a plant extract both traditionally used by Native Americans for generations, and today in modern medicine as it’s championed by well-researched studies. In the largest analysis, 50% of women impressively experienced complete relief from all menopausal complaints after 6 weeks of use.

Hit your daily nutritional needs

No matter how healthy you think your diet and lifestyle are, it’s not always possible as a woman to meet your body’s optimum nutritional needs. Bursting with all the vital vitamins for you to look and feel your best, just one Nature’s Way Alive! Women’s Complete Multivitamin will have you well covered.

Maintain a healthy heart

Research shows that those with a diet rich in fish have lower rates of heart disease, and so taking a Now Ultra Omega-3 Fish Oil can reduce multiple risk factors of heart disease, including lowering cholesterol and reducing blood pressure. It’s especially important to supplement as it’s not just vegans and vegetarians that struggle to consume enough omega-3 essential oils - we all do!

Boost your collagen for anti-ageing

Collagen is the protein that keeps our joints and bones healthy, as well as our skin plump and our hair and nails strong. Levels naturally deplete with age, so topping up with California Gold Nutrition CollagenUp Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen can have youth-boosting results. The advanced powder is also infused with health powerhouse vitamin C and hyaluronic acid for added lubrication for joints and skin hydration.

