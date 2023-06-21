Discover more ways to play with Xbox All Access at GAME

For those looking to leap into the next generation of gaming, 2023 promises to be a big year for new releases. That’s why it’s the ideal time to pick up a new Xbox console to make the most of what those new titles have to offer.

But investing in a new gaming device can be a costly endeavour, having to pay upfront for a console before any new games can be factored into that equation means that it can get prohibitively expensive.

But picking up a new Xbox no longer has to be a daunting purchase, as customers can spread the cost through Xbox All Access at GAME.

Xbox All Access allows new players to pick up either an Xbox Series X (£449.99, Game.co.uk) or an Xbox Series S (£249.99, Game.co.uk) from £20.99 a month over 24 months, with zero per cent APR, no upfront cost and no additional cost compared to purchasing equivalent products outright.

Not only that, it also includes a Game Pass Ultimate subscription (worth £10.99 a month) for the duration of the 24 months period, Game.co.uk. Xbox Game Pass works much like a typical subscription service but instead of streaming films and shows, it allows players to play over 100 titles ranging from reimagined classics such as Halo: The Master Chief Collection to popular new releases like Minecraft Legends that the whole family can enjoy, all at no extra cost.

Other Microsoft-exclusive titles, such as Forza Horizon 5 and the upcoming sci-fi role-playing game Starfield, are also regularly added to the service as soon as they are released, meaning that there’s always new titles to play on a monthly basis. Those games aren’t limited to your new Xbox either. Select titles can also be played across PC, console, mobile and tablet devices as well.

So which console is right for you? Take a closer look at Microsoft’s range of next-gen consoles available through Xbox All Access.

Xbox Series X: £30.99 per month for 24 months, Game.co.uk

(Xbox)

● CPU: 8X Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

● GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

● Memory: 16GB GDDR6 w/320 bit-wide bus

● Storage: 1TB Custom NVME SSD (expandable)

● Resolution: True 4K @ 120Hz

Microsoft’s most powerful console to date, the Xbox Series X is capable of 120 frames per second (FPS) gaming in 4K, making it the ideal choice for console gamers looking for high levels of graphical fidelity as well as consistent performance as they play.

The Xbox Series X also comes with 1TB of storage and a built-in disc drive, meaning that it is backwards compatible with physical releases as well as digital downloads, which are available to purchase through Game.co.uk, the Microsoft Store, or 100 plus titles included as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox Series S: £20.99 per month for 24 months, Game.co.uk

(Xbox)

● CPU: 8X Cores @ 3.6 GHz (3.4 GHz w/SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

● GPU: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUs @1.565 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

● Memory: 10GB GDDR6 128 bit-wide bus

● Storage: 512GB Custom NVME SSD (expandable)

● Resolution: 1440p up to 120 frames per second

The Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s more compact, digital-only counterpart that also provides tremendous value for gamers looking to get the most from their console at an affordable price point. The Series S is still capable of QHD-level resolutions at 1440p while maintaining a high 120 frames per second and its 512GB built-in storage should give users plenty of room to download their favourite titles. Because the Xbox Series S is a digital-only console, it makes it an ideal companion for Game Pass Ultimate, so players can try out new titles along with their favourite releases.

Find out more about Xbox consoles at GAME

Find out more about Xbox All Access