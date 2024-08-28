Discover Penhaligon’s new fragrance, The Dandy

Niche perfume brand Penhaligon’s has launched a new fragrance, The Dandy, which they claim has been made with ‘endless nights of mischief and rhythm’ in mind. To fulfil this enigmatic and exciting sounding brief, Penhaligon’s olfactory experts have conjured a heady blend of aromas that includes whisky cocktails, cedarwood, bergamot and raspberry, and packaged it in an art deco bottle that wouldn’t look out of place behind a New York bar.

Creative flair

Penhaligon’s is known for its craft at using top quality ingredients, with a rare creative flair, to produce high-end perfume in small batches. Founded in the 1860s, the British company has a rich heritage and was once Court Perfumer to Queen Victoria. Recently it has adeptly combined its uniquely British heritage with a modern sensitivity to broaden its appeal, and perfumes such as ‘The Favourite’ for women, and men’s scent ‘Blenheim Bouquet’, have helped establish it as an internationally popular brand. Each bottle comes with its distinctive, trademark bow tie.

Penhaligon’s creativity comes to the fore in The Dandy which, a perfume that will enhance its wearer’s party mood and maintain the feeling long into the night.

There’s mischief to be had in the whisky and raspberry aromas, the latter adding more than a touch of fun to the scent. Cedarwood, with its smoky, oaky notes has long been associated as a frangrance of the night and here it has been used to accentuate that heady whiff of the whisky barrel. The citrussy orange notes of bergamot give it a zesty edge that will keep you feeling fresh during the late hours while you’re dancing the night away.

The Dandy is an eau de parfum that can put you in the mood for an evening cocktail or two; sets you up for a night of toe tapping to the coolest jazz in town; or accompanies you for a swing and a sway with the crowd under a moonlit sky. It’s a modern creation for a night of heightened senses with a unisex appeal for anyone ready to set aside their inhibitions and enjoy some ‘endless nights of mischief and rhythm.’ And we think we know just what they mean.

Discover Penhaligon’s new fragrance The Dandy now