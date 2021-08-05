Disney's 'Star Wars' hotel mocked for high price

Disney World’s new Star Wars-themed hotel has been criticised online for its sky high price tag.

“Galactic Starcruiser” is the global entertainment company’s new experience. It is being billed as part adventure, part luxury hotel that any aspiring Jedi would be happy to stay in. However, even Luke Skywalker might balk at the cost; a two night stay for two adults starts at $4,800. The rate for a family of four begins at $6,000.

The package is said to involve bridge crew and light sabre training and a visit to the park. You will also be able to go on the Millennium Falcon and the planet Batuu. In the official description, it is described as a “part live immersive theatre, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game”.

Their website reads, “EveryStar Wars: Galactic Starcruiser vacation package includes a two-night stay in a well-appointed cabin or suite, meals (excluding alcoholic and specialty beverages) and the opportunity to live yourStar Wars story through exclusive experiences, missions and activities.”

The news and the cost of the ‘Galactic Starcruiser’ got people talking on the internet, such as Kelly Knox.

“I love that everyone on here is currently trying to think of a way to go to the Star Wars hotel for ‘work’, she said.

“We need universal healthcare so people can start using go fund me for the Star Wars hotel,” joked Mark Sutter.

Joe Reiter tweeted, “Disney Executives coming up with the price for the new Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel.”

“Galactic Starcruiser patrons observing the un-costumed rabble as they arrive for their day in Black Spire,” one person joked.

“Dear Future Galactic Starcruiser Participant, if you really want the true immersive experience, you’ll assist in smuggling me aboard the vessel,” said another person.

Someone said, “The families that can afford Galactic Starcruiser aren’t going to be able to disconnect from their work for the two days of LARPing required to have a full experience. Imagine taking a business call in the middle of an interrogation with the first order.”

“The people who can afford a stay on the Galactic Starcruiser,” wrote another person.

The “Galactic Starcruiser” is expected to open in Spring 2022.