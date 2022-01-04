<p>Woman reveals her father brings her to Disneyland each time she goes through a breakup</p>

Woman reveals her father brings her to Disneyland each time she goes through a breakup

(TikTok / @kenziritotheburrito)

Woman reveals her father takes her to Disneyland each time she goes through a breakup: ‘I love this’

‘The only man you need,’ one viewer writes

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Tuesday 04 January 2022 15:19
Comments

A woman has sparked praise for her father after revealing the heartwarming way he handles each of her heartbreaks.

Kenzie, a 22-year-old who goes by the username @kenziritotheburrito on TikTok, made a video dedicated to her father last year, in which she revealed that he brings the two of them on a trip to Disneyland whenever she goes through a breakup.

“Thinking about how both times my relationships ended my dad took me to Disneyland, just him and I together,” Kenzie wrote in a caption on the video, which began with her crying in bed.

The TikToker then proceeded to share photos of the pair taken during these outings, which she identified as being from either “breakup one” or “breakup two”.

In the first photo, Kenzie and her father can be seen making silly faces while wearing Disney hats, while the other photos see the father-daughter duo posing in front of the amusement park rides, and with Minnie Mouse.

Recommended

“He is quite literally the cutest and most caring man to walk this earth,” Kenzie captioned the video.

The video, which has been viewed more than 2.5m times, has prompted an outpouring of emotional comments from viewers, with many applauding Kenzie’s father for his parenting.

“No this is the purest thing ever,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “This man is a SAINT.”

Someone else added: “He literally deserves an award.”

Others joked that they would “fake” breakups if they were Kenzie just to be able to take the trips with her father, while some viewers revealed that they were inspired by Kenzie’s father.

Recommended

“GOAT. This is how I’m going to be with my daughter forever,” one viewer said.

The Independent has contacted Kenzie for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in