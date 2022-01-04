A woman has sparked praise for her father after revealing the heartwarming way he handles each of her heartbreaks.

Kenzie, a 22-year-old who goes by the username @kenziritotheburrito on TikTok, made a video dedicated to her father last year, in which she revealed that he brings the two of them on a trip to Disneyland whenever she goes through a breakup.

“Thinking about how both times my relationships ended my dad took me to Disneyland, just him and I together,” Kenzie wrote in a caption on the video, which began with her crying in bed.

The TikToker then proceeded to share photos of the pair taken during these outings, which she identified as being from either “breakup one” or “breakup two”.

In the first photo, Kenzie and her father can be seen making silly faces while wearing Disney hats, while the other photos see the father-daughter duo posing in front of the amusement park rides, and with Minnie Mouse.

“He is quite literally the cutest and most caring man to walk this earth,” Kenzie captioned the video.

The video, which has been viewed more than 2.5m times, has prompted an outpouring of emotional comments from viewers, with many applauding Kenzie’s father for his parenting.

“No this is the purest thing ever,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “This man is a SAINT.”

Someone else added: “He literally deserves an award.”

Others joked that they would “fake” breakups if they were Kenzie just to be able to take the trips with her father, while some viewers revealed that they were inspired by Kenzie’s father.

“GOAT. This is how I’m going to be with my daughter forever,” one viewer said.

The Independent has contacted Kenzie for comment.