Willow Smith has said she believes it would be a “disservice” for her family to pretend they don’t experience problems like any other.

In an exclusive interview with The Independent, the musician, actor and talk-show host spoke about her recent album, her famous family, her struggles with anxiety, and the panel show, Red Table Talk, which she hosts with her mum, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and grandmother Adrienne.

Asked about the headlines generated by her family’s open discussions of their personal lives, including parents Will and Jada’s relationship troubles, she said that “everyone is going through something”.

“The biggest disservice you could do [to yourself and others] is put up a facade and be like, that’s not the case,” she said. “That sounds wrong to me.”

In December, an online petition was launched that demanded Will and Jada stop sharing so many details of their personal lives.

Will Smith recently released a confessional memoir, Will, which includes personal details about the celebrity couple’s troubled marriage, his fantasy “harem of girlfriends”, experiences with psychedelic drugs, and his complicated relationship with his late father.

Meanwhile, Pinkett-Smith has recently discussed in interviews her husband’s failure to satisfy her sexually. On her Facebook chat show Red Table Talk, she has also spoken about previously being addicted to pornography, alcohol, ecstasy, cannabis, and sex.

Willow on Red Table Talk with her mum, Jada, and grandmother, Adrienne (Facebook)

Asked whether she ever felt her family shared too much with the public, Willow responded: “I feel I’ve always understood that my parents are their own people.

“A lot of kids think of their parents like… ‘Your whole identity is for me.’ [But] seeing them in this lifestyle we had, from a very young age it was clear to me they weren’t just my parents. They’re full, other people who have their own emotions.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Willow said she has not yet read her father’s new memoir, but that he had shared certain passages with her and she planned on reading it in the future.

Read the full interview with Willow here.