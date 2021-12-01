A Change.org petition has been launched which urges journalists to “stop interviewing” Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The creator, Dexter Morales, launched the petition on Thursday (26 November) and it has garnered 2,355 signatures at the time of writing.

Morales’s target is 2,500 signatures because, he reasoned, “this petition is more likely to get picked up by local news” then.

The Men in Black actor recently released a confessional memoir, Will, which includes personal details about the celebrity couple’s troubled marriage, Smith’s fantasy “harem of girlfriends”, the actor’s experience with psychedelic drugs, and his complicated relationship with his late father.

Meanwhile, Pinkett Smith has recently discussed in interviews her husband’s failure to satisfy her sexually. On her Facebook chat show Red Table Talk, she has also spoken about previously being addicted to pornography, alcohol, ectsacy, cannabis, and sex.

Other recent admissions by Smith include that he was jealous of his wife’s friendship with late rapper Tupac Shakur, and that he fell madly in love with former co-star Stockard Channing. Pinkett Smith has also spoken about her sexual relationship with rapper August Alsina.

Smith also recently revealed that he dealt with being cheated on by a former girlfriend by having so much sex, it made him “gag” and fall ill as a “psychosomatic reaction.”

One user who has signed Morales’s petition said: “The throwing up thing was the last straw.”

Judging from the steam the Change.org petition is gathering, it would appear that some fans are indeed “fed up” of hearing about the actors’ personal lives.

Explaining their reason for signing the petition, Gandhi Anastacio wrote: “Not everything has to be public knowledge.”

“We are all exhausted,” another user Tammi Martin declared, after signing the petition.

