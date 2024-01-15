Husband defended for divorcing wife over event that took place 20 years ago
‘You are right to divorce her. She lied to you for 20 years,’ one person says
Related: Netherlands divorce hotel
In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, one man explained why he was divorcing his wife of 20 years after finding out what she did when they were in a long-distance relationship.
“We were long-distance for her first two years of college while I was in high school and did one year at community college, then we went to college in the same city for a year, and have lived together since. We got married the summer after I graduated college,” he began the viral post, which was shared on 7 January.
However, the man recently learned what his wife was doing during those two years they were long-distance. He explained that the news came out during a dinner with his wife’s college friends, where she didn’t want to admit that she and her now-husband were dating while she was in college.
“Her old college roommate commented that it was crazy that we met in high school, had a few wild years in college, then ended up together. I played along and commented that I didn’t know if my wife was as crazy as I was,” the husband wrote.
Her old roommate then pulled him aside saying that he should have “an honest conversation” with his wife about what really happened when they were in a long-distance relationship. When the two were alone, his wife avoided the topic until she eventually admitted the truth.