Husband defended for divorcing wife over event that took place 20 years ago

‘You are right to divorce her. She lied to you for 20 years,’ one person says

Brittany Miller
New York
Monday 15 January 2024 18:17
In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, one man explained why he was divorcing his wife of 20 years after finding out what she did when they were in a long-distance relationship.

“We were long-distance for her first two years of college while I was in high school and did one year at community college, then we went to college in the same city for a year, and have lived together since. We got married the summer after I graduated college,” he began the viral post, which was shared on 7 January.

However, the man recently learned what his wife was doing during those two years they were long-distance. He explained that the news came out during a dinner with his wife’s college friends, where she didn’t want to admit that she and her now-husband were dating while she was in college.

“Her old college roommate commented that it was crazy that we met in high school, had a few wild years in college, then ended up together. I played along and commented that I didn’t know if my wife was as crazy as I was,” the husband wrote.

Her old roommate then pulled him aside saying that he should have “an honest conversation” with his wife about what really happened when they were in a long-distance relationship. When the two were alone, his wife avoided the topic until she eventually admitted the truth.

Am I wrong for ending a 20 year marraige because I learned my wife cheated on my while we were dating?
byu/ParticularLibrary618 inamiwrong

