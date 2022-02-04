A dog owner has described some of the perks her dogs encountered after they was invited to another dog’s birthday party, thrown by the pet’s millennial parents.

In a video posted to TikTok last month, a woman who goes by the username @_I_fost_ and who has two dogs, Taco and Griffey, shared a video of the celebration, which showed the dog attendees enjoying a “fine water tasting station”.

The station included various bowls set on the ground, each of which had been filled with a different brand of water. According to the video, the dogs who attended were able to enjoy sips from Acqua Panna, Smartwater, Evian, and Core, among other brands.

“Fine water tasting station,” a sign above the bowls read, adding in smaller font: “Sip… don’t gulp!”

In the video, a dog can be seen dipping in for a taste from one bowl before moving on to the next, with @_I_fost_ captioning the clip: “My dogs got invited to another dog’s birthday party and there was water tasting stations there because millennials are extra as f**k”.

The clip, which has been viewed more than 818,000 times, has been met with amusement and appreciation in the comments, with many viewers impressed by the lengths the pet owner went to.

“Your dog goes to cooler parties than I do,” one person commented, while another said: “I love this for them.”

Others joked about why millennials spoil their pets, with someone else writing: “We can’t buy houses. Might as well spoil our dogs.”

As for the winner of the water brands, the TikToker revealed in response to one comment that the dogs loved the Aqua Panna the best.

The response prompted a reply from one viewer, who said that they would “immediately run out and buy some,” as they joked it “seems I have been depriving my dog”.

The video also served as inspiration for other dog owners, with one revealing that they would be saving the idea for the future when planning their own dog party.

“This is a great idea,” someone else added.