Doja Cat has announced that she has undergone breast reduction surgery and liposuction.

The “Say So” singer – real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini – posted a tweet on Monday (20 March) confirming that she had recently had cosmetic surgery.

The 27-year-old tweeted that she’d “got my t**ties done”, later replying to a fan: “Feels ok. I got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if I move too much. But I’m healing really fast.

At the time, Doja said that she was four days into her recovery and that it would take her “probably three months total” to heal.

She told another follower in a separate tweet that her breasts have now been reduced to a “smaller” 32C cup size when asked if she had undergone enlargement surgery.

In a new tweet published on Wednesday (22 March), the musician seemed pleased with the results as she described “how good they look rn god damn”.

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure used to remove unwanted body fat and alter body shape. According to the NHS website, it involves removing small areas of fat that are “hard to lose through exercise and a healthy diet”.

It is carried out on areas of the body where deposits of fat tend to collect, such as the buttocks, hips, thighs and tummy.

In the UK, liposuction costs range between £2,000 to £6,000, depending on where you get the surgery done and the body areas being treated.

Doja has been defensive about criticism of her appearance in the past, and often unapologetically expresses herself.

In August, the “Woman” singer responded to critics who ridiculed her shaved head and matching eyebrows in an Instagram Live.

At the time, she shared her joy over her new look, telling fans that she’d “never felt so f***ing happy”.

In the tweet, the rapper acknowledged her achievements as an artist, before claiming that those who have criticised her hairstyle are only concerned with her being attractive sexually.

“I won a Grammy and travelled the f***ing globe, I’ve had a #1 and I went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f***able for you … go f*** yourselves,” the singer wrote at the time.