Lucy Liu says she took ‘gorgeous’ nude photos of Drew Barrymore on Charlie’s Angels set
‘I was trying to find the nude photographs you took of me on the set of Charlie’s in my dressing room,’ Barrymore said said
Lucy Liu has admitted to keeping nude photos of Drew Barrymore for the last 20 years.
During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 54-year-old actor revealed she still has a collection of portraits taken on set of Charlie’s Angels in 2000.
During a conversation about their time shooting the film, Barrymore, 48, asked her former co-star: “Do you know what I was actually trying to find?”
She continued: “I was trying to find the nude photographs you took of me on the set of Charlie’s in my dressing room … I would love to borrow them.”
“I have them. I do, of course,” Liu replied. “And you look gorgeous, as you still do. And you’re so natural and, you know, playful and having a great time.”
“I have a series of portraits of so many people – with and without clothes on, guys,” she said, referring to the audience.
The actor went on to discuss the making of the film, which also starred Cameron Diaz.
“I remember pain,” Liu joked. “We were pretty badass…I remember eight hours a day of training, five days a week.”
Barrymore, 48, praised Liu for being so “dedicated” to the rigorous filming schedule while she and Diaz “were so naughty”.
“She was so good!” Liu said, adding: “You weren’t.”
Last week, Barrymore has reacted to Hugh Grant’s brutal complaint about her.
Grant said of his co-star in a recent interview: “Drew Barrymore was in that film with me and I don’t think she’d mind me saying her singing is just horrendous. I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings.”
The actor acknowledged that Barrymore improved “once they tuned her up” and that “she sounded way better than me ‘cause she’s got heart and voice and rock ‘n’ roll.”
