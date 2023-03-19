Jump to content

Drew Barrymore reacts to Hugh Grant calling her Music & Lyrics singing voice ‘horrendous’

Grant made a brutal confession about his rom-com co-star

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 19 March 2023 07:46
Comments
Hugh Grant mocks Drew Barrymore’s ‘horrendous’ singing in Music & Lyrics

Drew Barrymore has reacted to Hugh Grant’s brutal complaint about her.

The actor co-starred with Grant in the romcom Music & Lyrics as a songwriter paired with a washed-up pop star to create a chart-topping hit for a teenage pop star (Haley Bennett).

Earlier this week, Grant was asked about the film during an interview segment that saw him answer “the web’s most-searched questions”. One of these was: “Does Hugh Grant actually sing in Music & Lyrics?”

He told Wired: “Yes, well I do, but I’m auto-tuned beyond belief. Actually, that’s not true – I’m auto-tuned a bit, but not as much as some.”

Grant then said of his co-star: “Drew Barrymore was in that film with me and I don’t think she’d mind me saying her singing is just horrendous. I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings.”

The actor acknowledged that Barrymore improved “once they tuned her up” and that “she sounded way better than me ‘cause she’s got heart and voice and rock ‘n’ roll.”

Barrymore has playfully responded to Grant’s comments on Instagram by sharing a video of her singing the film’s song, “Way Back Into Love”, which was written by late Fountains of Wayne singer Adam Schlesinger.

“Oh, Hugh-bert, Hubert, that’s for you,” she said in a new Instagram video after performing a few lines from the song. She then captioned the post: “#SingForHughGrant JOIN ME.”

Drew Barrymore responds to Hugh Grant's comments about her singing

(Instagram)

Elsewhere in the interview, Grant highlighted a subtle “in-joke” featured in the final shot of 1999 film Notting Hill, which he branded “nauseating”.

On Sunday (12 March), Grant was accused of “obnoxious” behaviour after a “disastrous” red carpet interview with model Ashley Graham at the Oscars.

His new film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, is out in cinemas on 31 March.

