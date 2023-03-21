Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ticketmaster is looking to hire a new social media director, and it has described the ideal candidate as “brave” after facing backlash over its ticketing system.

In a recent job posting on LinkedIn, Ticketmaster said it is looking for a Director of Social for its North America Marketing leadership team. The ideal candidate for this New York-based position is someone who’s “Imaginative. Brave. Resilient” and can lead social content strategy for all of Ticketmaster’s social media channels.

The basics of the job include developing new social media content, working closely with different teams, and overseeing the effective roll out of social campaigns. Not only must the ideal candidate be “brave,” but they must also be “high-energy, strategic” and have 10 years of experience working in social media.

The new hire will also be paid six figures to take over Ticketmaster’s social media channels, which is a worthy salary considering the outrage the company has faced over the last year from customers looking to snag tickets to shows.

A screenshot of the Ticketmaster job listing, which was posted to LinkedIn last week, went viral on Twitter when user Adam Karpiak shared the description with his followers and circled the word “brave” in red.

“Finally, a realistic job posting,” he wrote on 18 March.

Another Twitter user went viral when he shared a picture of the “brave” job posting, along with the caption: “I will never be this brave.”

The viral tweets received a flurry of amusing reactions from social media users and concert-goers alike, who made obligatory references to Ticketmaster’s number of debacles last year – including the Taylor Swift presale disaster.

“These are just Taylor Swift lyrics, friend,” joked one user

“‘Strong sense of urgency’ because they are going to be in a constant PR crisis,” said someone else.

“Immaculate description,” wrote another, while one person said: “Bravery fee: $9.99”

Ticketmaster has faced much backlash from customers for its hiked-up fees and crashing website. Most notably, Ticketmaster came under fire when it crashed during ticket presales for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Soon after the presale launched, tickets reportedly emerged on resale sites for as much as $22,000. Ticketmaster then cancelled the public sale for Swift’s tour altogether, leaving those who received early access with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program empty-handed.

Ticketmaster ultimately issued an apology, but that didn’t stop the US Justice Department from opening an inquiry into Ticketmaster’s parent company – Live Nation – and whether it has abused its power in the live music industry.