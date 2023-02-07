Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

UK-based fans of Beyoncé have faced staggeringly over-subscribed ticket queues for her latest UK tour dates.

On Tuesday (7 February), Ticketmaster added a fifth date to the Lemonade star’s run at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, citing “high fan demand”.

The gig, part of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, will take place on 1 June. Her other dates in the capital will take place on 29 and 30 May, and 3 and 4 June.

After the new date was announced on social media, the queue for general release tickets on Ticketmaster’s website grew to over 500,000 people.

As well as the London dates, Beyoncé is also set to play Cardiff’s Principality Stadium (17 May), Murrayfield in Edinburgh (20 May) and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light (23 May).

Last week, O2 issued an apology after experiencing “huge demand” for tickets during the pre-sale process. The O2 tickets app malfunctioned amid a rush to buy tickets.

On resale sites, tickets for Beyoncé tour have been listed for prices as high as £10,517.

Fans shared their frustration on social media, with one person writing: “The process of getting Beyoncé tickets is ridiculous, God pleaseeeee.”

“Holy s*** half a million in for a queue for Beyoncé tickets. Good luck to anyone getting those,” wrote another.

“If I get kicked out of one more queue I’ll snap,” someone else wrote. “These Beyoncé tickets are like the Hunger Games.”

The Renaissance Tour is Beyoncé’s first tour since 2018, and follows the release of her acclaimed album Renaissance.

You can read The Independent’s review of Renaissance here.

Last week, Renaissance won Best Dance Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards, but ultimately lost out on Album of the Year to Harry’s House by Harry Styles.