The O2 priority app has broken as people rushed to buy tickets for Beyoncé’s newly announced tour.

Users hoping to get hold of tickets were instead hit by error messages, telling them something had gone wrong.

“Looks like there was an error,” the app read. “Please try again or come back later.”

The outages came as large numbers of fans prepared to get tickets for the singer’s first world tour in seven years.

O2 Priority allows customers on the phone network to get tickets for large events earlier, through Ticketmaster. Waiting rooms in the app opened 15 minutes before, to allow customers early access to the ticketing platform.

On Thursday morning, however, many found they were unable to get onto the app required to enter those waiting rooms.

“We apologise to customers who are experiencing difficulties trying to get Beyonce tickets through our Priority platform today,” a spokesperson for O2 said. “We’re seeing huge demand and we’re doing everything we can to get the platform back up and running as soon as possible.”

Beyoncé will perform at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on May 17, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield on May 20 and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on May 23.

She will then play two nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 29 and 30.

The Renaissance world tour, in support of her recent album of the same name, will start on May 10 in Stockholm before visiting stadiums in Europe and the UK in spring and summer.

Additional reporting by Press Association