Country-music legend Dolly Parton has treated fans to an insight into her morning and beauty routine.

The star might be famed for working 9 to 5, but her beauty tips and tricks are not quite so conventional.

Parton celebrated her 76th birthday in January, and credits her fabulous skin to avoiding the sun as much as possible as a young woman.

She told Insider : “I never got out in the sun. I don’t have a lot of the same problems that women my age do ‘cause I never baked myself in the sun. I would’ve if I’d been able to tan but I couldn’t, so now I’m glad!”

Parton also went on to say that she doesn’t buy into especially expensive skin-care to help her look well-rested.

She explained: “I don’t do any big rituals with my skin or anything, and I don’t think you have to pay a ton of money to have good products.

“Most of the products that cost less are just as good, and sometimes better than the ones that cost a fortune.”

The singer has a no-nonsense attitude, adding that: “I don’t buy for fame. I just buy the ones that work for me.”

Apparently, the superstar doesn’t need as much sleep as most people, either.

She said: “I don’t need a whole lot of sleep. I go to bed pretty early, but even if I’ve been up late - it’s just kind of like a little clock inside of me that says ‘it’s 3 o’clock’!”

“I do some of my best work there, but I get enough sleep,” she added. “I don’t require as much sleep as a lot of other people do, that’s kind of a Parton family trait.”

It turns out that her late father, Robert Lee Parton, was also a very early riser.

“I’m like my daddy,” she said. “He was always up early, even if he had to go to bed late.”

Typically Parton likes to get up early on the weekends, and cook a huge Southern breakfast for her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean.

She likes her scrambled eggs especially fluffy, and is also partial to making French toast and bacon, or gravy with biscuits.

When not in the kitchen, Parton and Dean like to head to a fast-food restaurant, such as Taco Bell - with the singer being a huge fan of its Mexican Pizza.