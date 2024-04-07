Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Don Lemon and Tim Malone are officially married.

The former CNN anchor, 58, and Malone, 40, a real estate broker, tied the knot on Saturday at a church ceremony before heading to a swanky reception at the Ralph Lauren polo bar, where the couple had their first date. The couple posed for pictures on the steps of the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church with their three adorable dogs.

The 140-strong guest list included a host of luminaries from the world of media and entertainment, and one or two controversial figures.

Former Today Show host Matt Lauer was seen at the event with girlfriend Shamin Abas. Lauer, 66, has kept a low-profile since he was fired from the NBC morning show in 2017 for sexual misconduct.

Also in attendance was Jeff Zucker, the former CNN chief, and his girlfriend Allison Gollust. Zucker resigned in 2022 due to his relationship with Gollust who worked as a marketing executive at CNN.

Zucker has recently been in the headlines for his attempted purchase of the UK’s Daily Telegraph and Spectator magazine, with the Emirati backers of his joint venture firm RedBird IMI. The deal is pending while the UK government tries to ban the ownership of newspapers and news-related magazines by foreign governments with a new amendment to the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill.

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria were also seen at the wedding. The actor is set to go on trial on 9 July for involuntary manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchin on the set of his movie Rust. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty.

Real Housewive Luann Lesseps joined the happy couple at the event along with the creator of Sex and the City Darren Star, and CNN news anchors Kate Bouldan, and Dana Bash.

Lemon worked for CNN for 17 years before being fired for offensive on-air comments about women and allegations that he had mistreated female coworkers off-camera. Lemon has denied these allegations.

US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield officiated for the happy couple.

Lemon told People magazine before the big day that having their “friend” officiate “means that much” to them.

Both grooms wore velvet double-breasted tuxedo jackets, tailored trousers, and bowties by Suit Supply. Lemon sported a navy blue jacket, while Malone donned a forest green jacket.

Malone, raised by an Irish Catholic family, and Lemon, who is from a Baptist family, incorporated certain religious traditions into their ceremony.

Don Lemon and Tim Malone holding their dogs as they exit the ceremony ( Photo by MEGA/GC Images )

The former news anchor told People that he was set on getting married in a church and wanted a religious service.

Following the ceremony, the couple paraded down the street New Orleans-style with a live band leading the crowd. The Gotham Kings played during their walk as the wedding party waved white handkerchiefs and photographers blew bubble machines in the direction of the newlyweds.

The reception was held at the Polo bar. The couple had their first date at the venue in 2016 on election night.

Tim Malone and Don Lemon holding their dogs as they exit the church ( @timpmalonenyc on Instagram )

The wedding party feasted on ribeye steak, dover sole, salmon, and cauliflower steak.

Lemon and Malone then switched into Nike Dunk sneakers and danced to the music of DJ Tokyo Rose.

The couple had first met at Almond, a restaurant in Bridgehampton, New York, a year before they started dating. They announced their engagement in 2019.

Malone told People: “We wanted to involve our loved ones. We obviously could have easily gone to city hall. We could have used Covid as a perfect excuse to do something really quiet.”

“But I think this is also a message. For I don’t know what percent of our guests, on both sides, but for a lot of them it’s going to be their first gay wedding.”