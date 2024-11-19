Don’t miss TUI’s festive discounts on winter sun holidays

Winter 2024 is looking up, thanks to TUI's fantastic offers on winter sun holidays. Trade chilly mornings for sunbathing in hotspots across the world, including the scorching beaches of the UAE, the laid-back luxury of Thailand, or the fun of Florida’s theme parks. Here are our top picks from the thousands of holidays available in TUI’s winter deals.

Goa

With sprawling tropical beaches, balmy sunsets, and an eclectic mix of Indian and Portuguese cultures, a Goan holiday isn’t complete without a swim from its glorious coastlines or a visit to its bustling markets filled with colourful crafts and spices. Plus, the food is incredible—a stunning confluence of flavours with seafood curries that will make foodies drool.

The St. Regis Goa Resort ( Tui )

Spotlight on: The St Regis Goa Resort

Best for: Luxurious seclusion

Inspired by the grandeur of Indian temples and the charm of Portuguese colonial architecture, this resort is a masterpiece nestled by the meandering River Sal.

When you wander, you'll find yourself lost among exotic greenery, enchanting fountains, and serene lily-topped ponds. The choice of dining here spans five exquisite restaurants, including a spot for barbecues on the sand and a laid-back poolside buffet.

Just steps away lies Goa's best beach, a tranquil haven framed by the resort's lush tropical gardens. Venture a little further, and the charming centre of Cavelossim awaits, a quick taxi ride transporting you into the heart of Goan culture and vibrancy. It’s the perfect spot for families looking to blend relaxation with a sprinkle of adventure.

Dubai

For families, Dubai is a dream come true. Explore theme parks with thrills to delight every age, while countless experiences—from dolphin encounters to indoor skydiving—promise bonding moments that'll be cherished for a lifetime.

Dubai's culinary scene is a melting pot of cultures, offering flavours to satisfy the most discerning palates, whether you're craving authentic Emirati dishes, street food finds, or five-star dining experiences.

Atlantis, The Palm ( Tui )

Best for: Family fun in the sun

For those seeking family adventures, Atlantis does more than just accommodate—it dazzles. This gem is nestled on the crescent of Palm Jumeirah Island against a backdrop of jaw-dropping skyline views and the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf.

Guests of Atlantis have exclusive, complimentary access to the Aquaventure Waterpark, the crown jewel of waterparks in the Middle East. Whether you're plummeting down the Tower of Neptune or floating along the lazy river, Aquaventure will leave the whole family with fantastic memories.

When the sun sets and it’s time to dine, choose from an array of 15 eclectic restaurants. Seafood lovers should head straight for the celebrated Ossiano, where dining is an immersive experience with the mesmerising backdrop of vibrant marine life gliding past.

Mexico’s Caribbean Coast

Not just about sun and sand, the gorgeous Caribbean Coast is the perfect scene for those looking to unwind or add a little culture to their days. Cancun offers sublime diving experiences, and when evening falls, the city’s vibrant nightlife beckons. Further south, history meets hippie-chic aesthetics with ancient Mayan ruins and eco-friendly luxury to explore.

Margaritaville Riviera Maya by Karisma ( Tui )

Spotlight on: Margaritaville Riviera Maya by Karisma

Best for: Adults-only haven

Leave the hustle and bustle of Cancun behind, and just a breezy half-hour drive later, you're stepping into a true oasis. And while you might feel the call of adventure with attractions like Ventura Park a mere cab ride away, the Margaritaville Riviera Maya is your ticket to 'me time’.

Choose from three free-form swimming pools, two with swim-up bars. And the hotel lives up to its name: for those who adore a good margarita, a dedicated margarita bar ensures your glass is always full. When hunger strikes, a symphony of flavours awaits across eight diverse restaurants and bars.

Need to burn off some of those delicious calories? The state-of-the-art, 2,000-square-foot gym is equipped with everything you need for a full-body workout. Or unwind at the world-class spa, where nine treatment rooms and a full-service beauty salon are ready for you.

Thailand

Nestled away on Thailand's serene Andaman coast, Khao Lak is that idyllic escape you've been daydreaming about during those endless Zoom meetings. It's a slice of paradise where the jungle meets beautiful beaches, offering families a playground of natural wonders and adventures.

Whether you're all about lazing on sugar-white sands while the kids build sandcastles, or you're keen to explore the lush nearby national parks, Khao Lak will make winter feel aeons away. It's the perfect setting for Insta-perfect sunset snaps—no filter needed.

Kalima Resort & Villas Khao Lak ( Tui )

Best for: Swim-up pool paradise

Tucked away amidst a lush mangrove forest and just a hop from an untouched beach, Kalima Resort & Villas Khao Lak is like stumbling upon a secret family paradise. Here, each day starts with a decision: to dip in your swim-up pool, wander in the peace of the gardens, or hit the white sands.

Get your midday fizz from the teal-tiled pool's swim-up bar or work on your tan on the wooden sun terrace (yep, winter temperatures in Thailand often hit the 30s). Leave the kids to conquer their own aquatic kingdom, complete with candy-coloured slides and fountains. For dinner, three restaurants await to take your tastebuds on tour: tantalising Thai at Maluka, deliciously fresh sushi, or wood-fired pizzas under the stars.

Dominican Republic

If holidays bring to mind swaying palm trees and sparkling blue waters, you’re thinking of the Dominican Republic. This Caribbean gem is a fantastic place for both relaxation and adventure, perfect for families looking for a winter escape.

If exploring nature is your thing, the Los Haitises National Park has impressive caves and unique rock formations to discover. For families with kids that love the water, snorkelling in Punta Cana is a must-try, with colourful fish and beautiful underwater scenery. With its powdery, latte-coloured sands stretching for miles and a vibe that instantly sets you to 'relax mode', this is the beach holiday you've been daydreaming about.

Royalton Bavaro, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino ( Tui )

Best for: Entertainment for everyone

At the heart of Punta Cana’s paradise is the Royalton Bavaro, an all-inclusive hotel designed with every family member in mind. While adults can lounge by the pool sipping a cocktail, the kids will live their best life at one of the fun-filled, all-day clubs available for toddlers to teens.

And while the kids are occupied, why not steal away to the casino? Whether you're a seasoned player or a curious newbie, the casino’s vibrant ambience and array of games—from slots to blackjack—promise a thrilling escape.

From building sandcastles and diving into culinary adventures to placing your bets and ordering another drink on your all-inclusive tab, life's a breeze at the Royalton Bavaro.

