Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, has launched her own YouTube channel.

The 17-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr and his ex-wife Vanessa has expanded beyond sharing her life on both TikTok and Instagram to more long-form content including a day in her life and various videos of her playing golf.

One of her videos shows her playing a golf match with another golf YouTuber under the username GM Golf who ended up winning their match of 18 holes by two shots.

Her latest video is titled, “Sunset Golf At My Favorite Course In The World!” which is one of the president-elect’s courses at Bedminster in New Jersey. Throughout the video, she is seen imitating her grandfather with his signature dance moves.

The teenager is currently a junior at the Benjamin School in Palm Beach County, Florida which costs $37,000 per year to attend. She has already made plans for her future as she announced in an Instagram post in August that she had verbally committed to play golf at the University of Miami next year.

Kai Trump committed to the University of Miami in August 2024 ( Getty Images )

Kai has been playing golf since she was two years old with the opportunity to learn and improve on her grandfather’s many golf courses located in Florida, California, New Jersey, and Scotland.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami. I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey,” she announced her commitment to the school in an Instagram post. “I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support. I would also like to thank my Mormor for always believing in me.”

“I would also like to thank my entire family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be. I would like to thank my friends for always cheering me on.”

Her caption ended: “Last but not least I would love to thank Coach Janice and Coach Jim for giving me this opportunity. I am super excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!”

The high schooler is also known for her appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention when she spoke about her grandfather.

“My name is Kai Madison Trump,” the 17-year-old said. “I am the granddaughter of Donald Trump. I’m speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don’t often see.”

She presents him as a typical grandparent who spoils their grandchildren with various treats their parents wouldn’t normally allow.

“He calls me during the school day to ask how my me all about my golf game,” she said. “But then I have to remind that I’m in school, and I’ll have to call him back later.”

Kai discussed how when they golf together, he attempts to play tricks on her so she can lose her focus. However, she claims they never end up working.

“And he’s always surprised that I don’t let him get to me,” she said. “I have to remind him that I’m a Trump too.”

Most recently Kai celebrated her grandfather’s win for a second term as President of the United States, defeating the Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday (November 6).

“No one works harder or cares more about the American people,” she captioned an Instagram post featuring photos of her alongside her grandfather and other family members. “Congratulations Grandpa, I love you!”