A middle school student has won Google’s 2023 art competition, with her sketch dedicated to her sisters featured on today’s Google Doodle.

Rebecca Wu, a six-grader based in Washington, was one of the five finalists in the contest, where students used their art to show stories about what they are grateful for. As the winner, Wu’s artwork of herself and her two sisters was featured in 6 June’s Google Doodle, which explains the temporary changes made to Google’s logo.

In the drawing, titled “My Sweetest Memories”, Wu and her sisters each hold a cup of hot chocolate and stand in a green garden filled with multi-coloured flowers. As they stand in front of a rainbow, the “Google” logo appears in front of them, spelled out in the flowers and grass.

Speaking to Google, Wu candidly explained how her drawing represents her gratitude for her little sisters. She confessed that while she sometimes “loves” and “dislikes” her siblings, she couldn’t “imagine [her] life without them”.

“I have learned to be a little bit more patient with them, and they have had an enormous impact on me. We help to inspire each other and to help each other grow like the vines and flowers in my picture,” the national contest winner explained. “I am never lonely with them, and they can cheer me up. I am grateful for them and all that they have done for me.”

She described the symbolism in her artwork, noting that drinking hot chocolate with her siblings is one of the “fondest memories” that she has. The student also expressed why the rainbow and flowers in the picture have a significant meaning.

“The rainbow in the background symbolises one of the first things I helped one of my sisters draw. In one of my family pictures, my sisters and I are sitting in flowers with a background that I drew, so I thought it would be fun to reference that by drawing us sitting flowers here,” Wu explained.

Rebecca Wu’s artwork in 6 June’s Google Doodle (Google )

She added: “The word ‘Google’ is related with the stems of flowers and vines, also following the flower/garden theme. My drawing is composed of all our happiest memories to show just how grateful I am for them.”

As winner of the national Google contest, Wu will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for her school. In a Q&A session with Google, Wu expressed her excitement about winning the competition.

“I’m really proud of myself!” she said. “I’m also grateful to my whole school for supporting me so much. It feels wonderful and also a bit unbelievable since this is such a big accomplishment!”